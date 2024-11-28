BMW Motorrad is expanding its Heritage lineup with the introduction of the BMW R 12 S, a modern reinterpretation of the legendary R 90 S that first turned heads in 1973. A true tribute to the past, the R 12 S combines vintage aesthetics with new technology, delivering an sporty retro motorcycle design.

Honoring a Motorsport Icon

The original R 90 S, developed under Chief Designer Hans A. Muth, was a revolutionary motorcycle for its time. Boasting a 67-horsepower engine, a top speed of 124 mph, and aerodynamic handlebar fairing—the first of its kind on a production motorcycle—the R 90 S quickly became a symbol of BMW’s sporting ambitions.

Its distinct design and engineering were complemented by racing success, including a class victory at the 1976 Isle of Man Production TT and a historic win by Steve McLaughlin at the Daytona 200 the same year. Reg Pridmore added to its legacy by securing the first-ever AMA Superbike Championship title, cementing the R 90 S as one of the most sought-after BMW motorcycles.

The Spirit of the R 90 S Lives On

The new BMW R 12 S channels the soul of its predecessor while integrating modern technology. Building on the platform of the R 12 nineT, it reimagines the legendary motorcycle with design cues that pay homage to the R 90 S. Its Lava Orange Metallic paint finish evokes the iconic Daytona Orange of 1975, while features like a handlebar-mounted cockpit fairing with a tinted windshield, red double coach lines, and brushed aluminum accents provide a retro aesthetic with contemporary flair.

Alexander Buckan, Head of BMW Motorrad Design, explained, “The defining design elements of our R 12 S include the handlebar-mounted cockpit fairing, the seat with contrast stitching, and the Lava Orange Metallic paint finish. These details, combined with modern technology, create a perfect homage to the R 90 S.”

Packed with Features

Here are some of the highlights of this BMW R 12 S:

1,170 cc Boxer Engine: Air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox

Air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox Advanced Suspension and Brakes: BMW Motorrad Paralever, upside-down fork with adjustable settings, and twin-disc front brakes with radial calipers

BMW Motorrad Paralever, upside-down fork with adjustable settings, and twin-disc front brakes with radial calipers Retro-Modern Design Elements: Lava Orange Metallic paint, red accents, and brushed aluminum surfaces.

Lava Orange Metallic paint, red accents, and brushed aluminum surfaces. Billet Pack Options: Shadow and Shadow II packs for customizable accents like footrests, brake levers, and cylinder head covers.

Shadow and Shadow II packs for customizable accents like footrests, brake levers, and cylinder head covers. Electronics: Adaptive cornering light (Headlight Pro), Hill Start Control, Cruise Control, Dynamic Traction Control, and Ride Modes.

Adaptive cornering light (Headlight Pro), Hill Start Control, Cruise Control, Dynamic Traction Control, and Ride Modes. Connectivity: USB ports, Keyless Ride, and optional Connected Ride Control with a digital micro-TFT display.

The R 12 S also comes with standard equipment such as heated grips, adjustable handbrake and clutch levers, and LED lighting. Buyers can further personalize their ride with factory-installed options like anti-theft alarms, navigation preparation, and titanium exhaust systems.

R 12 S Daytona Package

Lava Orange Metallic Paint.

Cockpit Fairing.

Short rear tail with integrated LED lighting.

Black license plate frame attached to swing arm.

Option 719 Classic II Wheels.

Hill Start Assist.

Headlight Pro.

Shift Assistant Pro.

Single Seat and Rear Hump Cover.

Heated Grips.

Cruise Control.

Billet Pack Shadow. Milled Shadow ignition coil covers, oil filler plug, Avus Black Metallic Matte cylinder head covers.

Billet Pack Shadow II Milled shadow foot shift and brake levers, rider and passenger footrest systems, hand brake and clutch levers, brake reservoir cover, bar end mirrors.



The market launch is expected in Q1 2025 with an MSRP of $21,590 plus Destination.