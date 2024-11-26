On a cool, clear day at the usual Carwow drag strip, two powerful cars lined up for an exciting showdown. On one side was the new Ford Mustang V8, a classic American muscle car with a loud 5.0-liter engine. On the other was the BMW M2 (G87), a smaller, sports car with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter engine. Of course, they are very different machines. The Mustang brought big numbers to the table: 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. Its engine sound is iconic, so it needs no introduction. The BMW M2 had slightly less power at 473 horsepower, and surprisingly, it also weighs a bit more: 3,814 lbs vs. 3,730 lbs.

The Standing Start

When the first race began, the difference was clear. The BMW M2’s launch control worked perfectly, sending the car rocketing down the strip. The Mustang, however, struggled to put its power on the road, with its tires spinning and losing valuable time. By the time the race ended, the M2 had clocked an impressive 11.9 seconds for the quarter-mile, leaving the Mustang far behind at 13.6 seconds. Not sure how much that racing wing helps in this drag race, but there is definitely more downforce than in the standard M2 model.

Rolling Start Races

Next came the rolling start races, where both cars began at 50 mph (80 km/h). These races were closer, as they removed the issue of traction from a standstill. In the first run, the Mustang held on well for a few moments, but the BMW’s turbos kicked in, helping it surge ahead smoothly. Three more rolling start attempts followed, and each time the M2 stayed just a little quicker.

While the M2 dominated on the strip, the Mustang stole the show with its sound. The roar of its eight cylinders echoed across the track, reminding everyone why muscle cars are so loved in America. Compared to the Mustang, the M2’s engine was quieter and less thrilling to hear, granted, this was the European spec with an OPF installed.

In the end, the BMW M2 was the clear winner on the track. It was quicker in every test and showed how modern engineering could turn a smaller engine into a serious performer. The Mustang, though slower, won fans with its old-school charm and incredible sound.