In the latest showdown of sports sedans, Hagerty and Jason Cammisa pit two performance heavyweights against each other: the newly updated Highland Tesla Model 3 Performance with its much-anticipated Endurance Mode, and the refreshed, reigning champion of the sports sedan segment (at least in our opinion), the 2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive with the Life Cycle Impulse update. The stage is set for an all-out Track Test Laptime Battle and Endurance Race, where pro driver Randy Pobst will push each car to its limits.

The Contenders: Specs Overview

Tesla Model 3 Performance (Highland Edition with Endurance Mode): Powertrain: Dual electric motors (one per axle, offering all-wheel-drive)

Dual electric motors (one per axle, offering all-wheel-drive) Horsepower: Approximately 512 hp

Approximately 512 hp Torque: 660 lb-ft (estimated)

660 lb-ft (estimated) 0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds

3.1 seconds Top Speed: 162 mph

162 mph Battery Capacity: 82 kWh

82 kWh Range: Around 315 miles (EPA estimated)

Around 315 miles (EPA estimated) Weight: Approximately 4,048 lbs

Approximately 4,048 lbs New Feature: Endurance Mode for sustained high-performance output

BMW M3 Competition xDrive (LCI): Engine: 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo (S58 engine)

3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo (S58 engine) Horsepower: 523 hp

523 hp Torque: 479 lb-ft

479 lb-ft 0-60 mph: 3.4 seconds

3.4 seconds Top Speed: 180 mph (with M Driver’s Package)

180 mph (with M Driver’s Package) Transmission: 8-speed automatic with xDrive (all-wheel drive)

8-speed automatic with xDrive (all-wheel drive) Weight: Approximately 3,990 lbs

Track Test: Laptime Battle

We won’t give away the video review, but Cammisa and Pobst touch on some important points: drift mode in the Model 3 and M3, brakes overheating, track laptimes and of course, every day driving. In the end, the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the BMW M3 Competition are as different as two high-performance sedans can be. While both are track-capable machines designed to deliver exhilarating speed, they approach the task from opposite sides of the automotive spectrum.

But which one takes this comparison? Let’s find out!