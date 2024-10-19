BMW is set to recall close to 700,000 vehicles in China due to a serious defect in the coolant pump, marking another major recall for the German automaker after the integrated braking systems issue. The recall, announced by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday, affects 499,539 vehicles produced locally and 188,371 imported models. The recall will begin on March 1, 2025.

The issue stems from faulty coolant pump plugs that can corrode or rust, potentially causing short circuits. In extreme cases, these malfunctions could lead to fires, according to the agency’s statement. The models impacted include popular locally-made 3 Series and 5 Series sedans, alongside several imported X models. This safety measure comes after a challenging year for BMW in China, the company’s largest market by revenue.

The fault was first detected in August, with BMW swiftly notifying Chinese authorities as investigations into the defect unfolded. The company has stated that the necessary repairs will take around three hours per vehicle and will require the installation of newly added components. BMW emphasized that vehicles in Europe remain unaffected by this particular defect.

In a statement issued for Bloomberg, BMW assured that the recall measures comply with Chinese regulations and have already received approval from the relevant authorities. The company has pledged to begin the repairs in March 2025, well ahead of any anticipated issues that could arise due to the defective components. Even though China remains an important market for BMW, and the entire German car industry, there is a call on the European Union to cancel the petrol engine ban to reduce reliance on China.