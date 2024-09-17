For those who appreciate the fusion of high art and automotive engineering, a unique opportunity has just surfaced in Munich. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Munich is offering a rare gem—a Jeff Koons BMW M850i Gran Coupe—one of only 99 ever made, for the price of €390,000 (approximately $435,000). With its head-turning Pop Art design and impeccable craftsmanship, this ultra-exclusive BMW will certainly turn heads in the car and art worlds.

The Story of The 8 X Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons, the world-renowned contemporary artist, envisioned something visceral, exciting, and full of life when he collaborated with BMW on this project. The result? A unique BMW M850i Gran Coupe that looks like it’s driving straight out of a comic book. The bold, colorful design features cartoon explosions, vapor trails, and the iconic “Pop!” graphics that make it seem like the car is moving at high speeds—even when standing still. Koons’ design is reminiscent of his 2010 BMW Art Car, an E92 M3 GT2 that famously raced at Le Mans, channeling the same intense energy and vibrancy into this new collaboration.

Don’t Call It An Art Car Though

Although the Jeff Koons M850i Gran Coupe carries the soul of BMW’s iconic Art Car series, it’s technically not part of the Art Car lineage. Unlike the traditional Art Cars, which are one-offs not available to the public, this model is being sold, with only 99 examples produced. Each car comes with its own unique VIN, adding another layer of exclusivity. Priced at €390,000, this particular model is almost brand-new, with a mere 22 kilometers on the odometer, ensuring it’s in pristine condition.

BMW produced the car at its Dingolfing and Landshut plants in Germany, with each car requiring hundreds of hours to complete. The standout feature is the multi-colored exterior, which is not a simple vinyl wrap but a hand-painted color. The intricate paint process involves 11 painstaking steps, taking 200 hours of manual work to complete.

Underneath its vibrant, Pop Art-inspired skin, the Jeff Koons BMW M850i Gran Coupe shares the same heart as the standard model. Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it delivers 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the car offers immense power, impressive speed, and a smooth, luxurious ride. Despite its artistic exterior, this is still very much a BMW at its core—fast, comfortable, and designed to be a great grand tourer.

A Colorful Interior to Match

The interior of the Jeff Koons M850i Gran Coupe is just as bold as its exterior. Red and blue tones dominate the cabin, with intricate details reflecting Koons’ creative vision. Every seat and surface has been meticulously designed, even including the artist’s signature, making the car a true collector’s item. Initially priced at $350,000, all 99 models sold out quickly, making it no surprise that the value has risen significantly since 2022. You can see the listing here via BimmerToday.