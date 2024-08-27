Toyota and BMW are rumored to upgrade their partnership in fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) as part of a broader strategy to push hydrogen as a next-generation eco-friendly alternative vehicles, amid signs of slowing growth in electric vehicle demand. According to a Nikkei Asia report, the two companies will sign a memorandum of understanding next week and announce the expanded collaboration in the near future. BMW, nor Toyota, confirmed the news. “The information contained in this media report is not based on any communication made by BMW,” a BMW of North America spokesperson said via email. Toyota and BMW have been collaborating in the fields of fuel cells and other technologies with a common goal of building an emission free mobility /carbon-neutral and hydrogen-use society.”

The Partnership Began in 2013

The partnership between the two automotive giants began in 2013, when Toyota’s role was limited to supplying a small number of components. In summer 2015, BMW showcased a 5 Series Gran Turismo fuel cell vehicle with the new technology. Since, the duo expanded their partnership and a BMW iX5 Hydrogen prototype was showcased in 2021. Last year, BMW built a test fleet of fewer than 100 units that are being evaluated around the world.

According to the unconfirmed report, Toyota will now take on a more significant role by providing BMW with key components, including hydrogen tanks and complete fuel cell systems. BMW will integrate these components with its own in-house EV technology, such as drive systems, to manufacture the rest of the vehicle. BMW aims to begin mass production of this model within a few years, and by utilizing Toyota’s fuel cell systems, the company hopes to reduce development and production costs.

BMW iX5 Going Into Production By 2030

We also heard a few months ago that a new iX5 Hydrogen, based on the upcoming G65 X5, is being considered and could launch by 2030 after the fifth-gen X5 is expected to hit the market.

Toyota, a leader in the mass production of FCVs, introduced its Mirai model in 2014, making it the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered vehicle. However, the high cost of the Mirai and a lack of infrastructure has limited its market penetration. The report mentions that the upgraded alliance could also include cooperation on building hydrogen infrastructure in Europe, a critical factor in increasing the popularity of FCVs. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, Europe currently has only 270 hydrogen filling stations, far fewer than the 632,000 public EV charging stations in the European Union as of the end of 2023.

