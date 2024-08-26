BMW is recalling over 734,000 vehicles across various models due to potential safety issues. The recalls, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), involve different concerns across BMW and MINI models. Here is a breakdown of these three separate recalls:

1. Electrical Short Circuit Risk (720,796 vehicles):

Affected Models: 2012-2015 X1 sDrive28i, X1 xDrive28i; 2012-2016 Z4 sDrive28i, 528i, 528i xDrive, 328i, 328xi; 2016-2018 X5 xDrive 40e; 2014-2016 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428i xDrive, 328xi Gran Turismo; 2013-2017 X3 sDrive28i, X3 xDrive28i; 2015-2018 X4 xDrive28i; 2015-2016 428xi.

2012-2015 X1 sDrive28i, X1 xDrive28i; 2012-2016 Z4 sDrive28i, 528i, 528i xDrive, 328i, 328xi; 2016-2018 X5 xDrive 40e; 2014-2016 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428i xDrive, 328xi Gran Turismo; 2013-2017 X3 sDrive28i, X3 xDrive28i; 2015-2018 X4 xDrive28i; 2015-2016 428xi. Issue: Improper sealing of an electrical connector on the water pump could expose it to water, causing a short circuit and increasing the risk of fire.

Improper sealing of an electrical connector on the water pump could expose it to water, causing a short circuit and increasing the risk of fire. Remedy: BMW dealers will inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as needed, and install a protective shield, at no cost. Notification letters will be mailed by October 4, 2024.

2. MINI Cooper SE High-Voltage Battery Fault (12,535 vehicles):

Affected Models: MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE (Electric).

MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE (Electric). Issue: Potential faults in the high-voltage battery or system may cause a short circuit.

Potential faults in the high-voltage battery or system may cause a short circuit. Remedy: BMW will provide a software update, free of charge. Notification letters will be mailed by October 7, 2024.

3. Structural Integrity Risk (1,150 vehicles):

Affected Models: 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40, i4 xDrive40, and i4 M50.

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40, i4 xDrive40, and i4 M50. Issue: A potential crack in the left-side longitudinal beam could compromise the chassis’s structural integrity, increasing the risk of fire in a crash.

A potential crack in the left-side longitudinal beam could compromise the chassis’s structural integrity, increasing the risk of fire in a crash. Remedy: BMW dealers will inspect and replace the beam if necessary, at no cost. Notification letters will be mailed by October 7, 2024.

Owners of affected vehicles are advised to check the NHTSA website for further details or to contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.