In this video, the BMW Group’s Research and Technology House in Garching shows a successful integration of augmented reality (AR) glasses in the car and the potential to transform the driving experience. Chris meets AR expert Wolfgang to dive deeper into how these advanced glasses can enhance both driver and passenger experiences. You’ll get a firsthand look at BMW’s innovative approach to AR technology, and how this could revolutionize the way we interact with our vehicles.

For over two decades, BMW’s head-up display (HUD) technology has been a cornerstone of the driving experience, projecting critical information directly into the driver’s field of vision. But as BMW continues to innovate, the next major leap in driver assistance technology could come from augmented reality (AR) glasses—a technology that BMW is actively exploring as part of its forward-looking vision.

Premiered at CES 2024

At the 2024 CES, BMW showcased how AR glasses might soon enrich the driving experience. Attendees in Las Vegas had the chance to test AR glasses and experience firsthand how navigation instructions, hazard warnings, entertainment content, and charging station information can be seamlessly integrated into the real-world environment through devices like the “XREAL Air 2.” These augmented and mixed reality (MR) devices are set to become increasingly common as technological advances continue and entry-level models become more accessible to consumers. BMW envisions a future where these AR and MR devices not only enhance the driving experience but also provide passengers with additional immersive content.

The implications of AR glasses for in-car experiences are vast. Unlike traditional HUD systems, which are limited to the driver’s needs, AR glasses can provide a more dynamic and personalized experience for both drivers and passengers. Drivers can receive real-time information about speed, navigation, and hazards, while passengers enjoy entertainment content, all through the same pair of glasses. This flexibility could reduce reliance on built-in HUD systems, which are more complex and costly to manufacture, potentially streamlining vehicle interiors and offering more customizable experiences.

As AR and MR devices evolve, the possibilities for more immersive, safer, and personalized driving experiences will continue to expand. Just as HUD technology revolutionized the way BMW drivers interact with their cars, AR glasses have the potential to bring about the next major leap forward in automotive innovation. The road ahead is one where augmented reality will blend seamlessly with reality, enhancing every journey for drivers and passengers alike.

Here is a closer look at this new tech: