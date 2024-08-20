Every year in Monterey, CA, one of the most prestigious car shows in the world happens alongside a week-long celebration of all things automotive. The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – now celebrating 73 years of tradition – is one of the only places in the world where you’ll ever see exotics from all different makes and models mingling with incredible concept cars, pre-war vehicles, manufacturer prototypes, and so many more. As usual, we made the trip to Car Mecca. Here are all the highlights from the Concours, including the Best of Show winner, the 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports.

Pre-War and Best in Class

The 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports won Best of Show – the first time for a Preservation-class vehicle – but there were plenty of other pre-war cars on display. Vintage America and France definitely had an outpouring of support. You’ll spot several different Bugatti models, a 1907 Packard 30 Runabout, a bright red Duesenberg convertible, a Peugeot 302 DS, a 1937 Lincoln K LeBaron, and more obscure models like the Locomobile Model 48. Pre-war is always well-represented at Pebble, but this year, tons of ‘deep cuts’ showed up.

All the Ferraris

From vintage to modern, you couldn’t swing a camera lens without seeing a prancing horse. And there were some truly rare appearances, including a black 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Vignate, or the “Geneva Coupe” as it’s sometimes referred to. We have some pictures of vintage favorites like the 275 GTB/4 and a 1969 365 GTC. Of course, it wouldn’t be Car Week without an F40 showing up, and you can spot one alongside a row of race-liveried cars.

Lamborghini and Other Italians

There was some Lamborghini to appreciate, including a blue Countach LP 400 and more than one Miura – one wearing a subtle shade of brown-bronze and another flying under the radar in a bright red. There were a shocking number of Maserati vehicles around, too, and hailing from all vintages. Astute eyes will notice a 1954 Maserati A6 GCS, a beautiful green 1965 Maserati Sebring II, and, of course, a 450S.

McLaren F1 XP4

Want to embarrass all your buddies with McLaren F1s? Turn up to the Concours in a one-of-five prototype McLaren F1. While it began life as a test mule, it eventually became a customer vehicle. It entered New Zealand retail mogul Roger Bhatnagar’s possession after being reconfigured to his preferred specification in mid-1994. XP4 ended up in California – where else – and has lived there ever since.

Lo-Res

A precursor to the Cybertruck (only half kidding), the United Nude Lo-Res Car is a prototype from 2016 created by footwear company United Nude. Designed explicitly for promotional purposes – and bizarrely, transacting on Bring a Trailer around three years ago for low six-figures to a user who has no bids or comments on any other listing – the car isn’t street legal but does, technically drive. Its design mantra was ‘low-resolution Countach.”

Italian Wedges and Concepts

If there’s one thing Italian automakers know, it’s how to make a good wedge. A 1969 Lancia Fulvia Competizione Prototype turned up in yellow. The one-off is a prototype made in Turin designed by Tom Tjaarda, known for the 1966 Fiat 124 Spider, first-gen Ford Fiesta, and – more readily recognizable, perhaps – the De Tomaso Pantera. The white, flattened-looking 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina is very cool, too, which last appeared at Pebble in 2006 for Pininfarina’s 100th anniversary. Two Marcello Gandini masterpieces appeared, too – the 1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero Bertone Coupe and 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype.

American Puzzles

Two silver wonders appeared at the Concept Lawn. The first is a Chevy Aerovette; talk about a concept car way ahead of its time. The Aerovette is a rear mid-engine rear-wheel drive Vette concept that originally used a Wankel rotary engine. The program was canceled by John DeLorean – yes that DeLorean – when he deemed the program to be impractical and costly. Pot, meet kettle. The other silver wedge you’ll spot is the Vector W8, the only one finished in silver and one of only 17 cars that ever saw the light of day.

BPR and FIA GT Race Cars

One of the most electrifying classes at this year’s event was undoubtedly the 1990s BPR & FIA GT Race Cars, where some of the most ferocious machines from that era found their way onto the concours lawns. In a class brimming with fierce competition, two standouts were the mighty McLaren F1 and Mercedes CLK GTRs. These legends of endurance racing stole our hearts. BMW USA Classic brought the McLaren F1 GTR, resplendent in its bold FINA livery from the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Frua Celebrations

The Frua Coachwork class was another highlight, dazzling attendees with an array of elegant, timeless beauties. There was a 1955 Maserati A6 GCS Frua Spider, a 1953 Nardi/Peugeot 203 Dubois Frua Coupé and the 1953 Nardi 750 Frua Barchetta. These cars, with their sculpted lines and intricate details, perfectly showcased the artistry of Pietro Frua, who started his design career at Pininfarina before establishing his own celebrated studio.

Wedges Everywhere

The Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars and Prototypes class was arguably the most attention-grabbing, drawing huge crowds eager to glimpse some of the most futuristic and imaginative designs ever conceived. From the sharp angles of the Pininfarina-designed Honda HP-X to the minimalist United Nude Lo-Res Car, this category offered a vision of automotive design that defied convention. The star of the show, however, was the Ferrari 512S Modulo, whose otherworldly appearance made it a magnet for onlookers.

All the Rest

From Jaguar D-Types to Mercedes race cars and a Ghibli 4.9 SS Ghia Coupe by Giugiaro, there’s truly a little bit of everything to spy in our photos of the 2024 Concours d’Elegance. As the event came to a close, it was the beautifully preserved Bugatti Type 59 Sports, once owned by King Leopold III of Belgium, that took home the coveted ‘Best of Show’ award at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2024.

A 1955 A6G/54 2000 Zagato Spyder claimed the win in the road car class, but you can see the full list below and also take a look at the photos and let us know which are your favorites.

BEST OF SHOW

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports

The Pearl Collection/Fritz Burkard, Zug, Switzerland

BEST OF SHOW NOMINEES

1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Fastback Coupé

Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve LeBaron Sport Phaeton

Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio

1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero Bertone Coupe

Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

ELEGANCE AWARDS

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Sedan

The JBS Collection/Jack Boyd Smith Jr., Elkhart, Indiana

J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Sport Sedan

Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car

1955 Maserati A6G/54 2000 Zagato Spyder

Chris Shane, Manhattan Beach, California

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder

Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

[Photos: Dan Levins @klapped.media]