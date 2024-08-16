While the new G87 M2 sees its fair portion of criticism, few have leveled claims that it doesn’t look aggressive enough. But if you’re in that silent minority, German modification house Extreme Customs has you covered. Nicknamed “Brooklyn Bodybuilder” for its Brooklyn Grey color and additional aerodynamic flares, it’s an even more aggressive look for arguably BMW’s best-looking M coupe currently for sale. Parts from esteemed companies like Alpha-N, GRAIL, Wheelforce, and even AC Schnitzer make an appearance.

Extreme Customs starts things off with a low-slung AC Schnitzer front lip that adds a more aggressive look. They claim it’s functional, too, “significantly increasing downforce.” Matching winglets on the front and side of the bumper cover add a little bit more flavor. Of note, most of the AC Schnitzer equipment you see on this car is only regularly available in black. Extreme Customs went the extra mile and painted many of the elements a matching Brooklyn Grey.

In the back, AC Schnitzer also provided a rear diffusor, but Extreme Customs chose a carbon fiber wing from Alpha-N to round out the rear. The only exposed fiber pieces on the wing are letters that spell out “Alpha-N” and the company’s logo. The wing kind of gives the G87 M2 a look reminiscent of the E36 LTW cars, and it’s a good touch.

The side profile of this special M2 pops a little extra, too. Extremely concave Wheelforce CF.4-FF R wheels measure 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the rear. They wear 285- and 305-profile Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, respectively. KW Variant 3 coilovers round out the changes, giving the car a lowered stance and a more aggressive profile. Schnitzer-sourced side skirts are also installed and paint-matched for a wider look.

The wider tires aren’t just for show; the Extreme Customs M2 makes a little bit of extra power, too. GRAIL Tuning provides a “Combine it Legal” Package, boosting power by an alleged 20 percent. New power floats around 552 horsepower, according to Extreme Customs, and the GRAIL-sourced package is completely street-legal (hence the name).

While we’re not sure the naturally balanced M2 needed any more power and the name sounds like something that was mistranslated on a T-shirt, the “Brooklyn Bodybuilder” is a great example of what’s possible with the canvas that is the G87 M2. It looks pretty good, too – paint-matching was a good decision and keeps the design cohesive. Pricing and additional information is available from the tuner directly here.