In 2022, BMW partnered with AirConsole to bring video games directly to their vehicles. One immediate advantage AirConsole offered was the ability to connect multiple devices – like phones, for example. Today we see tangible benefits to that multi-device functionality, as UNO is coming to over 500,000 cars starting August 21st, 2024.

The game will be automatically rolled out via over-the-air updates to applicable BMW and MINI vehicles. The grand reveal of UNO occurs next week at gamescom 2024, a gaming convention running from August 21st until August 25th in Cologne. AirConsole CEO Anthony Cliquot says that “UNO beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware and our phone-controlled gaming experience.”

If it’s not obvious, players will only see their own cards via their connected devices. Yes, this certainly is wandering a bit far from the “Ultimate Driving Machine” moniker. But if BMW is dead-set on becoming a technology powerhouse, bringing recognizable games like UNO is a good way to do it. Games are only playable when the vehicle is in park, and up to four players can enjoy. “This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or Bluetooth controls on the infotainment system,” Cliquot continues.

Curious if your car will be eligible for UNO updates? If you’ve got a newer BMW, you’ll probably see it. BMW says that cars running Operating System 9 with BMW Digital Premium or MINI Connected Package will all see it. iDrive 8.5 users will get it as long as they have BMW ConnectedDrive Professional. Some markets also require the Personal eSIM option to be present, including South Africa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and India. Finally, if you own a 2 Series, 3 Series, or 4 Series, you aren’t getting UNO. Sorry!