As part of the newly created BMW Protection Driving Experience concept, 24 interested parties, including special units from the government institutions of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary, tested BMW’s unique Protection vehicles. BMW has been offering security vehicles for over 45 years. The event saw a total participation of approximately 50 people, including BMW representatives from the mentioned countries and their authorized dealers.

The exclusive event took place at the BMW Development Center in Sokolov, where participants had the opportunity to test the BMW 7 Series Protection and BMW X5 VR6 Protection vehicles. Among the BMW fleet there was also an interesting BMW XM. The modified high-end M SUV was modified to serve as an emergency vehicle. The event was supplemented by a static presentation of vehicles from the German police fleet, namely the BMW i4 and the BMW 5 Series Touring.

Dynamic Exercises and In-Depth Workshops

The event’s primary focus was on the heavily armored BMW 7 Series Protection (G73), which was presented to selected bodyguards and security personnel. Most of the participants work in special units in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary, responsible for the security of particularly vulnerable individuals. Given this background, elements of the special driver training included scenarios with explosions and escape maneuvers, providing a realistic and comprehensive training experience. Participants also engaged in several dynamic exercises, including slalom and evasive maneuvers, acceleration, downhill, uphill driving, and emergency braking.

BMW also introduced the i7 Protection vehicle which according to the Bavarians is the only electric car available that combines both armor and a strong sustainability focus. There are plenty of interesting specs on this i7 Protection. The additional armor adds over 1,500 kilograms to a base i7 xDrive60. It now weighs 4,900 kg (10,800 lbs) and has a range of 380 km. The door glass is about 3 inches thick and you can see it and feel it also. Despite being quite heavy, the i7 can still run from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62) in around 9 seconds.

What truly sets the BMW i7 Protection apart is its innovative Protection Core, a feature that distinguishes it from conventional armored vehicles in the civilian market. Unlike the typical approach of adding armor as an additional layer on the existing body, the Protection Core replaces the standard components with armor steel of the required strength. Of course, customers can also pick the BMW 760i Protection vehicle, powered by a V8 4.4 liter TwinTurbo engine delivering 530 horsepower. The car can easily reach 210 km/h for fast passages in the blue light protection column.

Deliveries to customers started in December 2023 but bear in mind this isn’t the only armored model BMW is selling. There’s also an X5 Protection based on the X5 M60i with VR6 certification. It too has the S68 engine and a similar variety of special equipment such as an intercom, flag poles, and extra flashing lights. [Source: BMW Czech Republic]