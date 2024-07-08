An iconic 1989 BMW M3 Cecotto Edition is heading to Pebble Beach for the annual auction at RM Sotheby’s. The original BMW M3 remains a favorite among enthusiasts for its raw driving experience and motorsport pedigree. Debuting at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show, the E30 M3 was built to meet homologation requirements for FIA Group A touring-car racing. With its racing roots firmly planted, the M3 quickly established itself as a formidable competitor, amassing numerous victories in events such as the Nürburgring and Spa 24 Hours races.

One of the most notable variants of the E30 M3 is the Cecotto Edition, released in 1989. Named after the acclaimed Italian-Venezuelan racer Johnny Cecotto, this special edition celebrates his success with BMW in motorsport, particularly in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft). The Cecotto Edition was limited to just 480 units, making it a sought-after collector’s item today.

The M3 Cecotto Edition is powered by BMW’s S14 inline-four engine, a 2.3-liter DOHC unit that produces approximately 215 hp at 6,750 rpm. Unique features of the Cecotto Edition include the M3 Evolution II front and rear spoilers, thinner rear window glass, chrome tailpipes, and 7.5×16-inch alloy wheels with metallic black centers. Inside, the car boasts special Anthracite or Silver M-Technic cloth seats with Bison leather bolsters, a plaque on the center console bearing Johnny Cecotto’s signature, and door sill plates with the “M3” insignia in color

A pristine example of this rare model is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during Monterey Car Week at the Monterey Conference Center on August 16 and 17. The car, numbered 363 of the 480 produced, has 34,621 kilometers (21,512 miles) on the odometer and retains its factory-original Misano Red exterior and black leather interior. Originally purchased in Germany and later registered in Italy, this M3 was meticulously restored by Ferrari restorer Michelotto Automobili and has since been lightly used in Colorado. It comes with comprehensive documentation, including the original sales invoice, registration documents, and a stamped warranty book with mileage logs.

The auction will offer this M3 Cecotto Edition without reserve, with estimates suggesting it could fetch up to $200,000. This provides a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of BMW’s illustrious motorsport history.

