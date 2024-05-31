The 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza always has some neat cars around. BMW upped the ante this year by bringing a selection of Art Cars from throughout its history, showcasing the newest one by Julie Mehretu – the BMW M Hybrid V8. That specific Art Car races in Le Mans in June. But here’s a look at some of the other awesome Art Cars that BMW chose to showcase alongside Mehretu’s work.

1975 BMW 3.0 CSL – Art Car #1

It seems fitting that BMW would bring the genesis of the Art Car program with them for the showcase of Art Car #20. The first-ever Art Car is a 1975 3.0 CSL emblazoned with “93” on the side and primary colors splashed all over the car. Completed by Alexander Calder, the car was raced in Le Mans in 1975 by Sam Posey, Jean Guichet, and Herve Poulain.

1979 BMW M1 – Art Car #4

Art Car #4, a 1979 BMW M1, is a testament to the unique collaboration between BMW and legendary artist Andy Warhol. In just 28 minutes, Warhol transformed this car into a work of art, leaving not only his signature but also his fingerprints. “I love this car. It’s better than any work of art,” Warhol famously quipped. The car then raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979, driven by Manfred Winkelhock, Herve Poulain, and Marcel Mignot.

1999 BMW V12 LMR – Art Car #15

Perhaps one of the most controversial Art Cars, the 1999 V12 LMR, wears six phrases from artist Jenny Holzer’s other works. The most prominent is “Protect me from what I want,” but my personal favorite is “You are so complex you don’t respond to danger,” which seems apropos for a race car. The lettering is shiny foil and painted with light-absorbing paint, reflecting the sky by day and glowing blue at night.

2010 BMW M3 GT2 – Art Car #17

If just one or two Art Cars stand out in your memory, #17 is likely one of them. Jeff Koons completed this work of art in 2010, seven years after the concept artist initially expressed interest in participating in the Art Car program. With vibrant colors and cartoonish debris graphics on the sides and rear, this BMW M3 E92 GT Art Car perfectly showcases the energy, unpredictability, and excitement of racing. Of course, it also raced at the 24 hours of Le Mans.