According to letter send to a German customer, BMW has initiated a global recall affecting 371,756 vehicles due to a fault in their integrated braking system. This recall spans across a vast array of BMW’s model series, including everything from the compact class 2 Series Active Tourer and X1, through the robust SUV lines such as the X3, X4, X5, X6, and X7, to the high-end 5 and 7 Series sedans, as well as their high-performance M models and electric vehicles like the iX1, i5, and i7.

The issue with the integrated braking system, which uses an electric actuator to maintain consistent brake pressure, can result in the need for increased pedal force during braking. It also has the potential to disable critical brake control functions like ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and DSC (Dynamic Stability Control). Despite the severity of the fault, there have been no reported incidents of accidents causing property damage or personal injury attributed to this problem. BMW’s sophisticated system not only facilitates consistent braking but also allows M model owners to adjust their braking characteristics—making them either comfortable for daily use or sharp for track sessions. However, the discovered fault undermines these benefits, prompting an urgent recall.

Vehicle owners affected by this recall are being notified through letters urging them to schedule a visit to their local BMW workshops. In Germany alone, nearly 47,000 vehicle owners have been contacted. The problem, according to the automaker, manifests through a specific warning in the vehicle’s cockpit display, advising drivers that higher pedal force may be necessary and to avoid sudden braking.

The root cause of the fault has been traced back to a potential signal disruption in the engine position sensor, which may lead to a failure in the hydraulic brake force support. As a remedy, BMW has committed to replacing the integrated braking system in all affected vehicles. This precautionary recall covers a range of models built between 2022 and 2024, showcasing BMW’s proactive stance in ensuring the safety and reliability of its fleet, despite the logistical and technical challenges such an extensive recall entails.

BMW of North America has also initiated a recall affecting nearly 79,670 vehicles from its 2023 and 2024 lineup. The recall notice was published in February 2024. The recall encompasses several models, including the 2023 and 2024 editions of the 5 and 7 Series, i5 and i7 electric, X1, X5, X6, X7, and XM. The recall also includes the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Owners are encouraged to visit the NHTSA recalls website to determine if their vehicle is included in the recall. Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417 or Rolls Royce at 877-877-3735.

[Source: Bimmertoday]