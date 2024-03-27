After a delay, BMW’s High Voltage Battery Production Center at its San Luis Potosí plant will break ground on May 3rd. BMW has so far poured 800 million euros into the expansion of the plant, with 500 million euros dedicated specifically to the construction of this center. The hefty investment will be used for the integration of the company’s future Neue Klasse cars and for the construction of local high-voltage battery assembly. The Mexico-made electric vehicles will generate 1,000 new jobs.

This battery center will be situated within the existing plant in Potosi. Spanning 85,000 square meters, the center is pivotal for the growth of the Bajío industrial corridor, situated in the Logistik II industrial park in Villa de Reyes. Beyond constructing the center, BMW’s investment also covers an expansion of its premises, supported by a 20-hectare land donation from the Potosí state government, adjacent to the existing site. BMW’s ambitious plan is to kick off the production of electric vehicles powered by lithium batteries by the start of 2027, aiming for an annual output of 175,000 units.

The Mexican plant went functional in 2019 and employs around 3,000 people producing the BMW 3 Series, 2 Series Coupe and the new M2. The plant is also home to the BMW Group’s first paint shop to operate without producing process wastewater. The water required for the painting process is treated and then reused. In addition, the plant sources only green power, which it generates itself at a more than 70,000 m2 solar power installation on the plant grounds, supplemented by electricity from an external solar farm.

With this investment, BMW doubles down on its commitment to electric vehicle transition and its confidence in Mexico as a crucial hub in the international auto market. The upcoming ceremony on May 3 will herald a new chapter for the San Luis Potosí facility and the advancement of eco-friendly mobility in Mexico. Also, in October 2022, the BMW Group announced plans to spend $1.7 billion to build EVs and batteries in the United States. Of the total investment, $700 million is reserved for a new high-voltage battery assembly plant situated in Woodruff, South Carolina. In June 2023, the automotive conglomerate broke ground at the new site where more than 300 jobs will be created.

