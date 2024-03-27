The U.K.’s ambitious Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate has set the country on a path towards a significant transformation in the automotive industry, aiming to lead the global switch to electric vehicles. This mandate establishes that by 2030, 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Great Britain must be zero-emission, with the goal reaching 100% by 2035. The ZEV mandate introduces minimum annual targets for zero-emission vehicle production, starting with a requirement that 22% of new cars sold in 2024 must be zero emission.

Automakers not meeting these targets are facing penalties of £15,000 (approximately $19,000) per car or £9,000 per van if they fail to meet this target. The policy includes a flexibility provision allowing manufacturers dependent on internal combustion engines to purchase credits from electric-only brands. Moreover, the program’s borrowing rule permits a 5.5 percent share for battery-electric vehicles if the automaker can surpass the minimum requirement in subsequent years.

BMW i4 – Top Selling Model In The U.K.

According to Automotive News Europe, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and China’s MG are on track to achieve the 22 percent goal in the United Kingdom. BMW’ sales of the full-electric i4 in the U.K. increased by nearly 400 percent to 896 in February. The BMW i4 remains an extremely popular global product. BMW UK also sells the iX1, iX2, iX3, i5, i7 and iX electric models. In February, Tesla reclaimed its position as the frontrunner in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, demoting BMW to the second slot. MG Motors secured the third position in this competitive ranking.

BMW and Tesla Going Head-to-Head

In the UK’s battery electric vehicle segment, Tesla and BMW have long been major contenders. From 2014 up to the third quarter of 2019, the Nissan Leaf,and BMW i3, frequently occupied the top two spots in sales. It wasn’t until the arrival of the Tesla Model 3 in significant volumes that Tesla began to challenge this hierarchy, around mid-2019. In late 2021, BMW had made a significant comeback, ranking fourth behind Nissan and Volkswagen. By the third quarter of 2022, BMW had ascended to second place, trailing behind Tesla, and has since remained a top contender. As January 2024 came to a close, BMW momentarily outpaced Tesla in the rankings for the previous quarter.

This ZEV initiative is part of the U.K.’s comprehensive effort to decarbonize transportation and promote sustainable practices within the automotive sector, with the mandate expected to play a pivotal role in the global movement towards zero-emission vehicles. With more electric vehicles arriving in 2025, BMW is poised to stay on track towards the EV compliance.

[Source: Automotive News]