In a detailed driving comparison, MotorTrend’s Mac Morrison, the executive editor, alongside writer Scott Evans, put the 2023 BMW M2 and the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 to the test. Their selection was based on the comparable performance figures of both cars: acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and completion of a quarter mile in 11.8 seconds. These two sports cars are frequently juxtaposed, despite their distinct design philosophies. The BMW M2 leans towards everyday usability, offering a blend of sportiness and comfort, complete with four seats to accommodate more passengers. On the other hand, the Cayman GTS embodies a purer, more unrefined driving experience, tailored for enthusiasts who crave the thrill of the track.

MotorTrend notes that despite the BMW’s slightly heavier build and its additional back seat, which the Porsche lacks, the Cayman needs to fully utilize its torque. In contrast, they found that easing off on the BMW M2 transformed it into an exhilarating drive. Throughout the testing, both cars received accolades for different performance metrics, making it one of the most evenly matched comparisons they’ve encountered.

However, the BMW M2 edged out as the preferable choice for driving enjoyment under most conditions. Morrison emphasized the tight competition, stating, “This is one of the closest comparison tests I’ve ever been a part of in my 22-year career, if not the closest… They’re right on top of each other.”

Despite the Porsche’s appeal to those who enjoy a car that demands to be driven hard to unlock its full potential, the BMW M2 was praised for its instant and accessible exhilaration. Morrison concluded that while the Porsche offers a very specific type of driving enjoyment, the BMW M2 delivers an unrivaled blend of power, personality, and thrill, making it the more enjoyable choice for everyday driving and beyond. The BMW M2’s pros include its explosive power delivery and its dynamic, always-engaged driving experience, though it also comes with a stiffer ride and heavier feel due to its size.

There is also a video review which you can watch below. But in the mean time, which one do you think is the better car and buy?