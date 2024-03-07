The Rivian R2 is here and it’s shaping up to be a fierce competitor to the German legacy automakers. Priced under $50,000, the R2 electric crossover will challenge the likes of the BMW X3, and future iX3, Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC. The R2 is 185.6 inches in length, 75 inches in width and 66.9 inches in height. It also has a ground clearance of 9.8 inches, with a 25-degree approach angle and a 27-degree departure angle which will help with light off-road activities.

Nearly Identical In Size To Current BMW X3

We don’t have the dimensions of the upcoming BMW iX3 – even though we will see a concept version of it in exactly two weeks – but we do know that the current G01 X3 has the following specs: 185.4 in length, 74.4 in width, 66 in height and a ground clearance of 8 inches. Of course, there is a new, non-electric X3 coming soon, codename G45, which is rumored to be slightly bigger.

Three-Electric Motors Available

The Rivian R2 will be available with one, two, or three electric motors: the single motor driving the rear wheels; a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with one motor at each end; and a tri-motor all-wheel-drive setup, with two motors driving the rear wheels and one driving the front. The highest-performance R2 will have go from 0-to-60-mph in less than 3 seconds.

Rivian will also offer two different battery packs for the R2. The larger of these packs will provide more than 300 miles of range. The R2 has Rivian’s new 4695 cylindrical battery cells, which is 15 mm taller than Tesla’s 4680 cells. It will come equipped with the North American Charging Standard, or NACS, charging port. It will be capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes. BMW will also switch to the NACS standard in 2025.

Simple and Functional Design

Just like the R1T and R1S, the new R2 features a smart and functional design. For example, it has a frunk and a pop-out rear window behind the second row and roll-down rear glass. Inside, the design is minimalistic, but very clean and not overwhelming with tech. You do have a large central display operated through scroll wheels on the steering, and plenty of storage compartments.

Rivian is also stepping up their driving assistant features with 11 cameras and 5 radars, likely capable of Level 3 features allowing drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel and eyes off the highway. It will be built at Rivian’s plant in Normal, Illinois and will go into production in the first half of 2026.

We don’t have any of specs of the upcoming BMW iX3 but what we can tell you is that it will be revolutionary product in many ways. It features a new and bold design, with a completely new design approach inside. Of course, the iX3 is also a purpose-built electric crossover so we expect a lot of improvements in the area of efficiency, range and charging. But more on that later this year!

[Photos: Rivian]