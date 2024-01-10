The line-up for BMW M Team RLL as they enter the second season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA series) in 2024 has been officially confirmed. The #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 will feature the familiar duo of Connor De Phillippi (USA) and Nick Yelloly (GBR), who had a successful first GTP season in 2023, securing one win and five podiums. Meanwhile, in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, Jesse Krohn (FIN) joins forces with Philipp Eng (AUT). The crew will receive support from Augusto Farfus (BRA) and Maxime Martin (BEL) during the endurance races at Daytona, Sebring, and Road Atlanta in the USA. Dries Vanthoor (BEL) and René Rast (GER) will also reinforce the team for the 24h Daytona race.

De Phillippi and Yelloly aim to build on their previous success and contend for the IMSA title. Krohn, a seasoned driver with three full seasons in the BMW M8 GTE from 2018 to 2020, returns to the IMSA series as a regular driver alongside Eng. Krohn’s notable achievements include winning the 24h Daytona and clinching the title in the GTLM class of the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2020.

Farfus will rejoin the cockpit of the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, providing support to Eng and Krohn in three races of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. These races include the long-distance events at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Road Atlanta, and the newly extended six-hour endurance race at Indianapolis in 2024. Martin will join De Phillippi and Yelloly in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 for the classics at Daytona, Sebring, and Road Atlanta. Additionally, Vanthoor and Rast will join BMW M Team RLL for the 24 Hours of Daytona in January 2024.

Furthermore, BMW M works drivers Neil Verhagen (USA), Sheldon van der Linde (RSA), Jens Klingmann (GER), Madison Snow (USA), and Robby Foley (USA) will compete in the GTD classes with the BMW M4 GT3 at the Daytona season opener. Verhagen and van der Linde will team up with reigning champions Paul Miller Racing, alongside regular drivers Snow and Bryan Sellers (USA). Klingmann will once again be part of Turner Motorsport, partnering with regular driver Foley as well as Patrick Gallagher and Jake Walker (both USA).