BMW has issued a voluntary safety recall for approximately 4,926 2024 BMW i5 electric vehicles, citing a software issue affecting the car’s external artificial sound generation system. This system, mandated by regulations to alert pedestrians to the presence of the near-silent electric car, may experience sporadic malfunctions in the control unit software responsible for generating the required artificial sound. The affected vehicles, produced between June 26 and December 14, 2023, could potentially approach silently, increasing the risk of injury to pedestrians.

Although BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue, the recall is a precautionary measure. BMW will provide a free software update to affected vehicles at authorized dealerships. The issue stems from a software glitch in the external artificial sound generator software.

Here are the key details:

– Model years affected: 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60

– Number of vehicles involved: Approximately 4,926

– Production dates: June 26, 2023 – December 14, 2023

– Safety risk: Increased risk of injury to pedestrians due to potentially silent vehicle approach

– Remedy: Free software update at authorized BMW dealerships

If you own a 2024 BMW i5, expect to receive a notification letter from the company in February 2024. You can also check your vehicle’s VIN on the NHTSA website to determine if it is part of the recall. This incident underscores the importance of staying informed about potential safety issues with your vehicle and taking proactive measures, such as scheduling repairs and software updates, to ensure road safety for yourself and others.