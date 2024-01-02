BMW has initiated a recall for a limited number of its 2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible models due to a potential fire hazard. The concern arises from a manufacturing defect in the cylinder head cover, affecting only five vehicles produced between October 10 and 11, 2023. The NHTSA notice says that the issue was discovered during a quality assurance test on October 5, 2023. The test on the post-engine assembly revealed a minor oil leak. Subsequent investigation traced the issue to a glitch in the injection molding process, leading to variations in the wall thickness of the cylinder head cover and the possibility of hairline cracks.

Elevated Fire Risk And Free Replacement for Affected Vehicles

These cracks could induce unwanted vibrations and heat, increasing the likelihood of engine oil leaking into the engine compartment and potentially causing a fire. BMW dealers were notified of the recall on December 20, 2023, with affected vehicle owners set to receive notifications via first-class mail starting February 9. BMW has committed to replacing the cylinder head covers of all affected cars at no expense.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed by February 9, 2024. Owners can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for further information. Additional information is available through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or by visiting www.nhtsa.gov.