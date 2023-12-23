An illness or an accident that prevents people from using their lower limbs doesn’t necessarily have to take away the pleasure of driving a car. Case in point, the BMW M Driving Experience is available for people suffering from physical disabilities. The M2 and M4 along with the other cars featured in the gallery have been modified by adding hand controls as a substitute for pedals.

The vehicles customized for paraplegic persons are equipped with an electronic accelerator ring mounted on the steering wheel or a thumb accelerator with a separate brake. In addition, BMW has modified a car to cater to those who have suffered a stroke and are paralyzed on one side. Individuals without physical disabilities who work with people experiencing movement dysfunction can enroll in these safety training courses.

The training course has been created by Tina Schmidt-Kiendl, head of project management at BMW M GmbH and also an instructor. Athletes from the Bavarian disabled and rehabilitation sports association (Behinderten- und Rehabilitations-Sportverband Bayern e.V.) are participating in the program as part of the BMW M Driving Experience. The courses take place in Maisach, a municipality in the district of Fürstenfeldbruck, in Bavaria, Germany.

The BMW M Driving Experience traces its roots back to 1977 when it was initially established as the BMW Fahrertraining (driver training). The safety training courses for people suffering from physical disabilities cost €165 per day and are organized in groups of up to eight people. Various BMW and MINI models, equipped with hand controls, are available. Before driving, participants receive a safety briefing. The fee includes insurance and lunch. Additionally, participants receive a souvenir upon completion.

It’s worth noting that BMW is the official Mobility Partner of the German National Biathlon Team, which achieved a gold medal and two silver medals at this year’s Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof.

Source: BMW