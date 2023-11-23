BMW fans are living in an interesting timeline when you consider there are two entirely different X3 models being tested. One will be a fully electric iX3 on the dedicated Neue Klasse platform while the other will stick to gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains on the CLAR architecture. After seeing an attractive (but speculative) rendering of the iX3 yesterday, it’s only natural to have an unofficial look at the conventionally powered luxury crossover.

With BMW separating the X3 from the iX3, the two are expected to look significantly different. The former will be more of the same by adopting an evolutionary appearance whereas the latter will usher in a new design language previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse concept. The speculative rendering attached here takes after recent spy shots of the CLAR-based model, which seemed to be hiding a familiar look. We’ve been given the impression the design team won’t take any risks. One would argue that’s a good thing since some of the recent cars have been hit-and-miss.

Codenamed G45, the next-generation X3 is rumored to spawn another M Performance variant dubbed M50 but not a full-fat M anymore. We’re hearing BMW intends to freshen up the nomenclature by dropping the letter “i” from the gasoline versions whereas the diesels will keep the “d.” In addition, the plug-in hybrids are expected to retain the “e.” On the electric side, the iX3 could also get the M Lite treatment and even a true M derivative.

The current X3 is among the last models with the old infotainment system, so it goes without saying its replacement will switch to the latest iDrive and its pair of screens mounted on a dashboard incorporating minimal switchgear. The new generation might offer a more spacious interior as we reckon BMW intends to increase the vehicle’s size now that the enlarged X1 stretches at 4.5 meters.

A new X3 usually means an X4 is around the corner but that’s not going to be the case. We’ve heard through the grapevine BMW won’t be doing another generation of the crossover-coupe with combustion engines. However, an electric iX4 seems to be in the planning stages. Meanwhile, the next-gen X3 with ICE power is said to enter production in August 2024.

Source: Sugarchow/ Instagram