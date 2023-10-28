There are numerous ways one can customize the new 5 Series Sedan, and we may have found our personal favorite. The G60 has officially touched down in Italy where BMW organized a photoshoot with a 520d xDrive painted in Tanzanite Blue Metallic. It has more than a few Shadowline upgrades, which is marketing jargon for black accents, including for the illuminated kidney grille and trunk lid spoiler.

This high-end luxury sedan also happens to have the optional 20-inch M wheels with a two-tone look, combined with red calipers for the M Sport brakes. It’s a bit unusual for BMW to be highlighting a diesel version in 2023 when the oil-burner is quickly falling out of favor, although it still remains somewhat relevant in Europe.

For now, BMW only sells the diesel-fueled 5er as a 520d or this all-paw 520d xDrive but a six-cylinder variant has already been confirmed to arrive at some point in 2024. Meanwhile, the four-cylinder engine should deliver adequate power for most people as the 2.0-liter unit is good for 197 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The output of this mild-hybrid diesel is channeled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Performance is more than enough for those wanting to buy a large diesel sedan. The rear-wheel-drive version takes 7.3 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) and maxes out at 145 mph (233 km/h). The xDrive model is just as quick but has a slightly lower top speed of 142 mph (228 km/h). Bear in mind the eighth-generation model has put on some weight as the 520d xDrive tips the scales at 1,830 kilograms (4,034 pounds) without a driver. Its predecessor, the G30 facelift, was nearly 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter.

If you haven’t seen a G60 in person yet, we’ll remind you the latest 5 Series is substantially larger. Official images such as these don’t really tell the story of how big the Mercedes E-Class rival has gotten. It’s 5060 mm long and 1900 mm wide, so it’s nearly as large as a 7 Series F01.

Source: BMW