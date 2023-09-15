David Brown Automotive is to Mini what Singer is to the Porsche 911 as it takes classic cars and modernizes them with exceptional attention to detail. The Silverstone-based company launched the first Remastered model based on the classic Mini back in 2017 and now it’s about to take the wraps off an electric conversion. As with the gasoline cars that preceded it, this will also be based on the model sold before the BMW era.

Known as the eMastered, the new model is being teased ahead of a full reveal scheduled to take place on September 20. The all-electric Mini will be predictably expensive, with David Brown Automotive setting an exorbitant starting price of £125,000. That works out to about $155,000 or €145,500 at current exchange rates. Mind you, the asking price doesn’t include value added tax (VAT) and other fees. It also doesn’t include any options you might want.

Interested parties can already get a build slot by paying the fully refundable £1,000 ($1,240 or €1,160) reservation fee. Details about the eMastered won’t be revealed until next week’s debut but we’re being told the car will have “all the modern technology and luxuries of today, perfectly blending classic aesthetics and electric propulsion, redefining the art of driving for the modern age.”

The eMastered won’t be the first zero-emission version of the classic Mini since Recharged Heritage Limited – also from the UK – has been offering these conversions for a while. Those are much cheaper as you’ll be paying £62,500 or £42,500 if you bring your own car. You can pay extra for the Bespoke option to fully configure the car.

The electric city car has a small 18-kWh battery pack good for 103 miles (166 kilometers) of range and an electric motor rated at 97 horsepower. It goes from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.5 seconds and maxes out at 92 mph (148 km/h). Once you’re out of juice, it takes three hours to “fill it up” from a 7-kW wallbox or nine hours from a regular household socket.

Source: David Brown Automotive