BMW has expanded the availability of its Digital Key Plus feature to include Android smartphones, in addition to Apple devices. This means that owners of compatible Samsung or Google devices can use their phone to unlock, lock, and start their BMW without needing to take their phone out of their pocket. The Digital Key Plus feature can be set up on certain Samsung and Google models, and a number of older devices that have the necessary hardware.

The feature uses ultra-wideband technology (UWB) for close-range, high-bandwidth communication with precise localization, which enhances security by minimizing the risk of signal interception. BMW collaborated with partners to develop this technology and established it as a global standard for the automotive industry through the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC).

Up to 5 users

Using the My BMW App, owners can set up and share their Digital Key Plus with up to five other users, regardless of whether they have an Android or iOS device. Additionally, the Express Mode feature allows users to lock, unlock, and start their BMW without unlocking their phone for up to five hours after the phone’s battery has drained. Overall, this feature provides a high level of convenience and security for BMW owners.

BMW’s Digital Key Plus has been limited to iPhone and Apple Watch users until now. However, the automaker aims to provide digital vehicle access to all customers, regardless of their smartphone’s operating system. The next step towards this goal is to offer the full range of comfort access functions on Android devices.

In December 2022, BMW collaborated with partners such as Apple and Google to expand the Digital Key feature, enabling secure sharing of the key between iPhone and compatible Android devices via email, SMS, or other messaging services.

Compatibility with Android devices is currently available in vehicles produced from November 2022 that are equipped with Digital Key Plus. A remote software upgrade in the future will extend the compatibility to Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced before November 2022.

Compatible Android Devices: