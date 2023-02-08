We’re taking a short break from our extended coverage of the 2024 X5/X6 to focus on a far more expensive and exclusive car part of the same BMW Group. Rolls-Royce has released stunning images of its very first electric vehicle, which is currently undergoing hot-weather testing in South Africa. Spectre is being tested at temperatures reaching a scorching 50°C (122° F) at two different locations: Augrabies in the Northern Cape and Franschhoek in the Western Cape Winelands.

Prototypes of the “all-electric super coupe” have racked up nearly two million kilometers (almost 1,250,000 miles) of tests out of a total of 2.5 million kilometers (over 1,550,000 miles) the Spectre will undergo before deliveries start. At the current stage of testing in South Africa, engineers are fine-tuning both the hardware and software of the Rolls-Royce EV. More than 1,500 hours alone were spent to perfect the regenerative braking to maximize efficiency without making it overly noticeable.

During the remaining 500,000 kilometers (about 310,000 miles) of testing, the ultra-luxury brand from Goodwood will conduct what it refers to as a “Lifestyle Analysis.” In Layman’s terms, that means Spectre is going to be tested in specific conditions they’re likely to be used by typical RR buyers: global megacities, historical luxury destinations, and other fancy locations.

The first deliveries to customers are scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023. RR is already taking into consideration boosting production to match the unexpectedly high demand it’s enjoying for the Spectre. It already had more than 300 buyers lined up in the United States even before the car’s world premiere. The company’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös recently said the order intakes have greatly exceeded Rolls-Royce’s expectations.

Priced from $413,000 before options, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is the world’s most expensive EV and a veritable land yacht. We’ll remind you it tips the scales at a whopping 2,975 kilograms (6,558 pounds) and packs dual motors providing a combined output of 577 hp (430 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). The electric punch enables the electric coupe to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.4 seconds, which is remarkable given the vehicle’s mighty heft.

