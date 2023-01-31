So far, Audi hasn’t really missed with its ‘Sphere’ concept designs. Each and every one has featured an entirely new idea of what the future of driving can be and each one has been captivating. However, perhaps none more than this new one—the Audi Activesphere, an all-electric sedan/hatchback/pickup truck mutant hybrid. Not only is it captivating but it proves there’s enough of a market for BMW to make an electric pickup in a similar fashion.

We’ve discussed BMW making an electric pickup quite a bit recently and it’s something we’re confident will eventually happen. With so many brands doing it, it seems like business suicide to not make one. Ford already has an electric pickup, GM is making one, Rivian is the most famous EV truck maker, and now you can add Audi to the list. Well, sort of.

The Audi Activesphere concept is really quite genius. It combines three of the most popular kinds of cars at the moment into one cool looking, practical package. It’s part SUV, in that it’s lifted quite high off the ground with knobby tires and has seating for five. But it’s also a four-door coupe/hatchback in shape, similar to BMW’s Gran Coupes, so it’s sleek, stylish, and in keeping with the times. But when you press a button, the glass rear hatch slides up over the normal glass roof, exposing a pickup truck bed, so it’s also a pickup truck. Admittedly, the bed is kinda of small but so too is the Ford Maverick’s and Ford literally can’t make them fast enough.

Not only is Audi’s Activesphere clever but it’s also great looking and futuristic. And its popularity on social media has proven that it’s something customers want. Sure, the Rivian R1T is awesome but it’s much more of a traditional pickup. The Audi Activesphere is a stylish four-door coupe that turns into a pickup.

This proves BMW should make such a car, one that’s a little but sport sedan and a little but sport ute. All if needs to do is follow the recipe Audi just laid out. Sure, BMW isn’t really known for off-roaders but that’s the beauty of EVs. Every brand starts off with a blank slate to bring entire new ideas and Audi is crushing that, lately. Hopefully BMW keeps a close eye on this Activesphere and decides to make a competitor. Even if BMW just makes a concept, that could prove the customers’ designer to get one.