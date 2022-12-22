Valentino Rossi, MotoGP motorcycle racer, is adding two more wheels to the next chapter in his career, as he joins BMW Motorsport as a factory works driver. Rossi is one of the most successful MotoGP drivers of all time but he’s also great on four wheels. As you can imagine, BMW Motorsport is quite pleased with the newest addition to their team.

“Valentino Rossi needs no introduction. As one of the most successful motorcycle riders of all time, he has made history. His successes on the racetrack and his personality have quite rightly made him a living legend,” said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport. “But Valentino has proved that he is also an excellent racer on four wheels. He has shown that car racing has become his second motorsport home, and he brings all his passion, skills, and commitment to this new chapter of his career. It’s fantastic that Valentino will be joining our BMW M Motorsport family as a new works driver next year. We’re really looking forward to working together—welcome aboard Vale!”

Rossi will race in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe next year, as well as the Bathurst 12 Hour. In both races, Rossi will drive the new BMW M4 GT3, a car he already has some experience with.

“I am very proud to become an official BMW M works driver and it is a great opportunity,” Rossi said. “Last year I started racing seriously in cars and I finished my first season with the WRT team with whom I got on very well and I am very happy that the WRT team chose BMW M Motorsport as a new partner. I have already had a chance to test the BMW M4 GT3 twice and the feeling with the car is very good. I think we could be competitive next season. Also, BMW M Motorsport has given me the opportunity to race with two very strong drivers next year, Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus. I still have a lot to learn and improve, but I hope to be up to the task and fast enough to fight during the race weekends.”

It will be interesting to see how well Rossi does on four wheels. It would exciting to see a MotoGP driver of Rossi’s character behind the wheel of a BMW M4 GT3 and I know BMW fans will be rooting hard for him.