There was a time when BMW was perennially featured on Car and Driver’s annual 10Best list. The 3 Series was one of the longest running cars on C&D’s lists in history, with only the Honda Accord beating it out. However, BMW hasn’t been as heavily featured on the list in recent years, as its cars have lost that magic that once made them so difficult to beat. Now, though, Bavaria is back on the list with the BMW i4.

What made the BMW i4 worthy of making C&D’s coveted list? Here’s what C&D said: “With its acceleration, handling, smart packaging, and value, the i4 distinguishes itself from all other sports sedans, whether they’re electric or not. In fact, the i4 may just have what it takes to push BMW’s enthusiast base to take the plunge and go electric.”

The BMW i4 comes in three flavors in the United States: the BMW i4 eDrive35, the i4 eDrive40, and the i4 M50. The entry-level i4 eDrive35 and the slightly upgraded i4 eDrive40 are both rear-drive, single-motor cars. The former makes 281 horsepower, while the latter makes 335 horsepower. However, the i4 M50 has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup that makes 536 horsepower. Both rear-drive cars can get about 300 miles of range to a single charge, while the dual-motor M50 can get a max of around 270 miles.

When you look at the other nine cars on the list, you realize just how big of a deal it is for the BMW i4 to be among them. Just to be mentioned among the other sedans on this list—the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing—is impressive. However, being considered among cars like the C8 Corvette, Toyota GR Corolla, Toyota GR86, and Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman is genuinely shocking. The BMW i4 is a great all-around daily driver and one that proves a gasoline 3 Series is an antiquated idea. A new era of BMW sedans is here and we’re very much ready for it.

