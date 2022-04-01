After inflated kidneys, BMW is about to generate more controversy by separating the daytime running lights from the main headlights. We’ll see the split headlight look first on April 20 when the 7 Series G70 and its electric i7 sibling will be officially revealed. Later this year, the production-ready XM will adopt a similar layout. It’s not just BMWs that are getting the unconventional look, but also the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

However, it seems plans are already in motion to take the split headlight approach even further. Bimmer Today cites a BMW insider who shared a couple of teasers with a future model featuring three layers of lights. These work independently in the sense that you can just have the lowest light bar turned on. Choosing which LEDs are active is done via the iDrive 8, which has a Sport mode. When turned on, it triggers only the lowest row of lights to make the car seem glued to the road.

Of course, you can crank up all the light-emitting diodes to make the BMW more visible on the road. Turning on the Powerful Presence mode not only lights up all three rows, but also the large grille. However, a person familiar with BMW’s plans says this mode has yet to be approved for a road car. It does a selective beam to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers, but the headlights are not legal yet.

In an e-mail received by Bimmer Today on April 1, a member of the BMW design team said prototypes with triple headlights will hit the road soon. Apparently, the split headlight setup has received positive feedback from higher-ups, so much so that another layer is already planned. Logic tells us that only the larger models with a more expansive frontal area will get them. Perhaps the 7 Series LCI?

Say what you will about BMW’s controversial design, but we applaud the luxury brand for having the courage to think outside the box.

Source: BimmerToday