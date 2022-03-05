The Gran Turismo series might have been overshadowed in the last few years by the Forza games, but there’s still a lot of hype around GT7. It’s finally out, with more than 400 cars to choose from at launch, and more to come with subsequent updates. Most of the vehicles available in the previous installment, GT Sport, have been carried over in Gran Turismo 7.
Meanwhile, there are 17 BMWs to choose from along with a trio of MINIs. Hopefully, DLCs will bring us a few ALPINA models and some Rolls-Royces because why not. You already have some of the BMW Group’s greatest hits, including the 3.0 CSL and the M3 Sport Evolution. Also worth mentioning is the McLaren F1, which obviously isn’t a BMW, but it does have the mighty S70 V12 engine.
20 Cars For Now
Below, you can find a list of all the BMWs you can drive in GT7:
- 3.0 CSL 1972
- 3.0 CSL 1973
- i3 2015
- M3 1989
- M3 Sport Evolution 1989
- M4 Coupe 2014
- M3 GT BMW Motorsport 2011
- M3 2003
- M4 Gr.4
- M3 2007
- M4 Safety Car
- M6 GT3 Endurance Model 2016
- M6 GT3 Sprint Model 2016
- McLaren F1 GTR Race Car 1997
- Vision Gran Turismo
- Z4 GT3 2011
- Z8 2001
In addition, there are three MINIs available in Gran Turismo 7:
- Clubman VGT
- Cooper S 1965
- Cooper S 2005
In case you’re unfamiliar with the MINI Clubman VGT, it was originally unveiled in February 2015 for Gran Turismo 6. It’s not a real car, but rather a virtual racer developed specifically for Polyphony Digital’s video game. In fact, there are quite a few digital-only VGT models from other brands, and chances are new ones are being worked on for Gran Turismo 7.
Even though Gran Turismo 7 came out this week, the video game’s developer is already revealing how it plans to make it better:
- New courses
- New cars
- More Mission races
- New World Circuit events
- More Music Rally songs
- New Lobby features
- New Time Trials for Sport Mode
- Improvements to the penalty algorithm and overall quality of online races
Meanwhile, the opening movie for Gran Turismo 7 is a work of digital art. You can watch it in the adjacent video.
[Source: Gran-Turismo]