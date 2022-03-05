The Gran Turismo series might have been overshadowed in the last few years by the Forza games, but there’s still a lot of hype around GT7. It’s finally out, with more than 400 cars to choose from at launch, and more to come with subsequent updates. Most of the vehicles available in the previous installment, GT Sport, have been carried over in Gran Turismo 7.

Meanwhile, there are 17 BMWs to choose from along with a trio of MINIs. Hopefully, DLCs will bring us a few ALPINA models and some Rolls-Royces because why not. You already have some of the BMW Group’s greatest hits, including the 3.0 CSL and the M3 Sport Evolution. Also worth mentioning is the McLaren F1, which obviously isn’t a BMW, but it does have the mighty S70 V12 engine.

20 Cars For Now

Below, you can find a list of all the BMWs you can drive in GT7:

3.0 CSL 1972

3.0 CSL 1973

i3 2015

M3 1989

M3 Sport Evolution 1989

M4 Coupe 2014

M3 GT BMW Motorsport 2011

M3 2003

M4 Gr.4

M3 2007

M4 Safety Car

M6 GT3 Endurance Model 2016

M6 GT3 Sprint Model 2016

McLaren F1 GTR Race Car 1997

Vision Gran Turismo

Z4 GT3 2011

Z8 2001

In addition, there are three MINIs available in Gran Turismo 7:

Clubman VGT

Cooper S 1965

Cooper S 2005

In case you’re unfamiliar with the MINI Clubman VGT, it was originally unveiled in February 2015 for Gran Turismo 6. It’s not a real car, but rather a virtual racer developed specifically for Polyphony Digital’s video game. In fact, there are quite a few digital-only VGT models from other brands, and chances are new ones are being worked on for Gran Turismo 7.

Even though Gran Turismo 7 came out this week, the video game’s developer is already revealing how it plans to make it better:

New courses

New cars

More Mission races

New World Circuit events

More Music Rally songs

New Lobby features

New Time Trials for Sport Mode

Improvements to the penalty algorithm and overall quality of online races

Meanwhile, the opening movie for Gran Turismo 7 is a work of digital art. You can watch it in the adjacent video.

[Source: Gran-Turismo]