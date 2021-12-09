It may seem odd at first, but we’re just a bit over two weeks away from Christmas and the holiday season. Some companies are already gearing up for it and some are even celebrating already. Among them you’ll find the guys from BMW Group Classic, the division that handles the older models from the Bavarian company. This year, they put together a short clip, featuring Charles Nguyen from the dance crew Kinjaz.

As you might expect, the video shows Nguyen dancing in front of a car, namely the BMW E30 M3. We’ve seen the iconic M3 doing this bit a few times before as well. Since the different shades of red the original M3 was available in fit the description of Santa’s sleigh, it was only natural for BMW to use the E30 as a metaphor in various scenarios, repeatedly. We’ve seen the BMW M division use it for such purposes, the general BMW brand and other non-BMW sanctioned clips and photos as well.

It’s understandable too, as apart from the color, the E30 M3 is one of the most iconic models the German brand ever launched. It managed not only to seduce the generation of the 1980s and 1990s, but also those looking for an eternal classic nearly 30 years later. Prices for mint versions of this car are regularly going over the $100,000 mark, and that speaks for itself.

As for the video below, it features a nice dance shot in the middle of the desert. It’s a bit of a departure from the usual shots we’re seeing this time of year, featuring literal mountains of snow and tons of decorated trees. Nevertheless, the Holiday season is celebrated differently around the world and that’s probably the message BMW Group Classic wanted to highlight here.