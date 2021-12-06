Actnano, a startup that has developed a next-generation nanocoating that offers exceptional protection for electronics across the automotive and consumer electronics segments, has received a lead investment from BMW i Ventures in its Series B fundraising round. The so-called NanoGUARD technology from actnano is a thin nano structure sprayed directly on a desired electronic component, acting as an insulation barrier to protect the underlying component from various environmental contaminants such as water, condensation, humidity, and salt. It may be applied on connectors and antennae, as well as below massive components and CPUs, without requiring masking, unlike standard coatings.

Actnano’s technology also has considerable cost advantages over existing options and is simple to use in production processes, drying in less than 30 seconds. Actnano’s nanocoatings are trusted by worldwide automotive and consumer electronics OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, and are presently used in over 2 million production vehicles, including 80% of EVs in North America, as well as many of the world’s most popular consumer electronics.

“The proliferation of electronics in the car, especially with the broader industry push toward autonomous driving and electrification, will necessitate greater protection of mission-critical electronic components in the vehicle,” said Kasper Sage, managing partner at BMW i Ventures. “actnano’s nanocoatings have proven to be superior in performance and bring distinct cost-advantages compared to traditional alternatives, making it a game-changer to secure generations of vehicles to come.”

Furthermore, nanoGUARD is produced with sustainable materials and doesn’t contain any harmful fluorine or halogen compounds, which are typically found in automotive coatings. The company says that it will use the new funds to expand its global sales and technical teams, as well as ramp up production to meet the significant increase in demand for their product. “Our goal is to install nanoGUARD in every vehicle in the world, help eliminate tragic accidents, and save lives,” said Taymur Ahmad, CEO of actnano.