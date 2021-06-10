The 2021 BMW X3 Facelift was unveiled earlier this week, but the official photos only showed the basic package. Today, thanks to the BMW online configurator we can now see the updated crossover with the new M Sport Package. The sporty package comes with specific front apron features, like the significantly larger air inlets and inserts finished in high-gloss black. The air curtains have also been redesigned for the M Sport pack.

The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are optionally available in high-gloss black. The sportier rear bumper includes a more dynamic diffuser finished in Dark Shadow along with two additional side air‑curtain‑panels in high-gloss black. The standard trim includes the new 19-inch Y‑Spoke 887M alloy wheel in Midnight Grey Bicolor with 245/50 R19 tires. Additional wheels in 20 inch and 21 inch are available as an option, as well as the M sports brake with blue or red brake calipers.

BMW X3 models equipped with the M Sport Package also receive the Performance Control which can deliver more power to the rear wheels for sportier driving characteristics. Furthermore, we also get to see the BMW X3 M Sport Edition which is only available for a limited period at the start of production. This limited edition features the Frozen Deep Grey metallic color, along with exterior mirror caps in carbon fiber, darker headlights with Shadown Line accents and 20-inch light alloy wheels in the double-spoke 699 M Jet Black design. The red brake calipers of the M Sport brake provide a cool looking contrast.

In Germany, the 2021 BMW X3 M Sport Edition starts at 64,300 Euros. It remains to be seen whether the U.S. market will also receive this special model.

