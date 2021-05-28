There really is only one down side to the BMW M2 CS — price. At just over $80,000, the M2 CS is an expensive little bugger, more so than just about everything else in its performance class. Of course, its specialness and exclusivity do make it worth more than the standard car but it’s not the only special sports car you can buy and it’s certainly far from the best bargain. So what happens if you put the M2 CS up against some other, much cheaper, special sports cars.

In this new video from Throttle House, we get to see the BMW M2 CS take on the Ford Mustang Mach 1 and the Honda Civic Type R LE. What’s interesting about this three-way is that each car is drastically different from the other. The M2 CS uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0 liter inline-six up front, a six-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. While the Ford Mustang Mach 1 uses a 5.0 liter naturally-aspirated V8, also with a six-speed manual, and rear-wheel drive. While the Honda Civic Type R LE uses a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with a six-speed manual, and front-wheel drive.

The Mustang is the most powerful car in the bunch but not by as much as you’d think, with 480 horsepower. Compare that to the BMW M2 CS, with 444 horsepower, and you soon realize that all the Mustang’s extra displacement barely makes a difference. The Honda Civic Type R LE is the least powerful, with 306 horsepower, but it’s also the lightest of the bunch by far. So which one is best?

Well, we won’t spoil the answer to that, you’ll have to watch the video. However, we will spoil which car was fastest around their track — the BMW M2 CS. By a huge margin. In fact, when you watch the video, you’ll be shocked as to just how fast and which cars it beat out from Throttle House’s running list of track times. It’s mighty impressive.