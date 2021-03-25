German tuning shop AC Schnitzer has just unveiled their tuning program for the BMW X6 Sports Activity Coupe. The sporty crossover is one of the many BMWs tuned by the German tuner, and certainly one of the most polarizing ones. As always, AC Schnitzer wants to focus on power upgrades as well, but they’re not yet ready to unveil them for the X6 xDrive 40d with standard 250 kW/340 hp/700 Nm and for the X6 xDrive 30d with 210 kW/286 hp/650 Nm.

Instead, the project kicked off with a series of aero and suspension upgrades. The AC Schnitzer suspension spring kit (for vehicles without air suspension) lowers the front and rear by approx. 20 – 25 mm compared with the standard suspension, therefore increasing the driving dynamics of the X6 due to the lower vehicle center of gravity. ­



For the Aachen tuning specialists aerodynamic components are of course also important. All vehicles with an M Sport Package get a new front spoiler, along with a rear roof wing, side skirts and side skirt protection film in combination with AC Schnitzer badges. The AC Schnitzer wheel arch extensions (set: 2 x front: approx. 9 mm each / 2 x rear: approx. 30 mm each) also give the vehicle a sportier look. ­

­Stability on the road is also ensured by the spacer kit of 10 mm on each side, which is used on the rear axle. The spacer kit can also be used in conjunction with the OEM wheels. And it wouldn’t be an AC Schnitzer project without a set of custom wheels. The tuning shop offers the AC1 Lightweight Forged Racing wheels in BiColor, AC1 Light Alloy wheels in BiColor and Anthracite and Lightweight Forged Wheels Type V also in BiColor and Anthracite. The rims are fitted either with 275/35 R 22 tires all round or with mixed tires 275/35 R 22 at the front and 315/30 R 22 at the rear. ­



Of course, the interior gets upgraded as well, thanks to the AC Schnitzer aluminum gearshift paddles, aluminum pedals, aluminum footrest, aluminum keyholder and aluminum Black Line cover for iDrive Controller.

