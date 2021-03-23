Spring cleaning signals the return of warm weather and decluttering. But for any car lovers is also an invite to cleaning up their cars for that long-awaited road trip. And if you own a BMW, there are even more reasons to keep clean that expensive purchase. First thing we like to do when Spring hits is to remove the winter floor mats. Using a vacuum is next on the list. Despite having some protective floor mats, there is still plenty of debris and dirt that linger around the driver’s footwell. It can be just as bad on the passenger’s side as well. So vacuuming your BMW is certainly the first step in the cleaning process.

Of course, you have quite a few options. If you’re not the DIY type, then a trip to a car wash can save you a lot of time and headaches. But if you’re like us, babysitting your car, then you’re almost looking forward to getting your hands dirty. Therefore, a good car vacuum for your BMW is a smart purchase in the long term. In the end, it’s not only about spring cleaning, but also about keeping the inside of your car clean. The debris and dust can certainly irritate allergies, yet another reason to constantly vacuum your BMW.

Corded or a Cordless vacuums?

Now that you decided to invest in a new car vacuum, the possibilities are endless. You can buy a corded or a cordless vacuum, each with tons of products to choose from. Next you need to decide whether you’d like a handheld unit or wet/dry vacuum cleaner. The latter allows you to pick up both wet spills and dry debris. A cordless vacuum is certainly smaller and more convenient to use, but they require constant charging.

Yet, the corded options are better if you need a more effective suction since they tend to have more power. They also make more sense if you have a pet riding in your BMW. Since we keep our cars in a covered garage, then a wet/dry shop vac is our pick. But we do have a cheaper handheld cordless that we keep in our BMW for unexpected situations.

Without any further ado, here is the car vacuums that we currently use, along with other recommendations from specialty websites.

The BLACK+DECKER brand needs almost no introduction. So it comes as no surprise than the American manufacturer of power tools, accessories, hardware, home improvement products and home appliances is also manufacturing great car vacuums. The Black+Decker 20V Max Lithium Flex BDH2020FL is highly regarded by many customers and it’s even used by a lot of high-end car washes.

First of all, it is lightweight – 3lbs – with a very compact design making it easier to reach those tight corners. On top of that, this car vacuum is great at cleaning up after your pets. It also features a 3 stage filtration system prevents dust and debris from escaping. The motor delivers 24 Air Watts of suction power and uninterrupted 16 minutes of cleaning. Other features include a 4-feet long hose, along with a removable 17-ounce capacity washable bowl and filter.

We’ve also seen reviews of customers using the vacuum inside their homes as well, so that speaks to its versatility.

This is the latest addition to our BMW toolkit. We spent some time researching the product before purchase and we were impressed with some of the Amazon reviews (over 15,000 ratings at time of publishing). And the Armor All AA255 did not disappoint. We used it in our BMW 1M and i3 electric vehicle, and thanks to its 2.5-gallon storage tank, it was not difficult to move it around. It comes with a 10-foot power cord which should cover every angle of your car. It certainly wasn’t any issue getting around the cabin of our BMW i3.

We also loved the plethora of accessories included, such as the reusable cloth filter, reusable foam sleeve, 2-in-1 utility nozzle, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle, and detail brush. Its smaller tank does need to be emptied more frequently, but that’s more of a pet peeve of ours than anything else.

The car vacuum handheld category is one of the most diversified one. You can find a wide range of products, from inexpensive ones to others that cost nearly as much as a wet/dry shop vac. But there is one particular handheld cordless vacuum that popped up in our research: The Holife.

This cordless car vacuum is actually a wet/dry unit, so it’s quite versatile. The powerful motor performance offers 7 Kpa of strong suction with a 90W Turbine Motor and Dual Filtration System. The company advertises a 25 minutes runtime with a 3 to 5 hours charge time. The 0.5 liter dust container is certainly small, but enough to do a couple of jobs before emptying it.

The one thing we absolutely love about this handheld vacuum is the ability to detach the battery and replace it when it is damaged. Some of the cordless vacuums are known for losing battery capacity over time, so with the Holife you will only need to purchase a new battery, rather than the full unit.

If Money No Object – Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

If you’re looking for a respectable brand with one of the most versatile products, then look no further than the Dyson V7. This cordless vacuum is good to keep your house clean, but at the same time, it can be used in your BMW as well. It can transform into a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Dyson says that the V7 will provide about 30 min of cleaning time.

Which One To Buy?

In the end it comes down to your own budget. Any of these four choices are good enough to keep your BMW clean and dust free. And along with a portable air compressor and battery charger, a car vacuum is a must-have item in your BMW toolkit. Or any car brand for that matter.

