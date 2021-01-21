If there is one color that suits best the new BMW M3 and M4, then it has to be the Sapphire Black Metallic. The dark color matches well with the aggressive styling of the new M brothers and we can see that paintwork being the first choice for many customers. The photo gallery below hails from Greece and Croatia where two local BMW dealerships got their hands on the 2021 BMW M4 in Sapphire Black.

The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is quite diversified. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

The BMW Individual program also plays an important role in the marketing effort of the new M cars. A customer could order paint jobs like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Some of those are part of the standard color palette, while others can be ordered from the BMW Individual catalog.

As you can see below, the Sapphire Black also blends well with the massive kidney grille. So if you’re looking for a more subdued look , then dark colors might be the way to go. If you look from the side and rear, you will also notice how well the black accentuates the design lines. The rear bumper and diffuser also blend in well with the exhaust system, while the trunk lip is subtle, but visually effective.

The new BMW M3 and M4 will go on sale this Summer and will have a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4.

Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.

[Photos: @Nikola_cro1 | @pgek87 | @bimma_world]