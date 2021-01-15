Announced back in September 2020, the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition is a special version of the BMW crossover, meant to keep it fresh for another few months while we’re waiting for the facelift to come out. The special edition will go on sale this month and deliveries are expected to kick off in March. Pricing will vary from market to market and the first to announce availability are the folks in the UK, where the X2 M Mesh Edition will carry a price tag of £34,510.

What’s interesting to note is that several engine choices will be available for this special model, unlike on other versions where you’d be forced to go with one or maybe two choices. On the X2 M Mesh Edition you can choose from three diesel engines, three petrol units and a plug-in hybrid drive system, all of which meet the Euro 6d emissions standard. The BMW X2 also offers customers a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive and manual or automatic transmission so there are plenty of options to go with.

The most interesting take would probably be the recently announced PHEV model, the X2 xDrive25e. The setup of the xDrive25e is made up of a 1.5 liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine, good for 125 horsepower and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque, combined with an electric motor good for 95 horsepower and 165 Nm (121 lb-ft) of torque. The best part is that the electric motor powers the rear axle alone, while the internal combustion one power the front wheel, making the car all-wheel drive without any characteristic transmission losses.

Getting back to the M Mesh Edition, the package includes exclusive content a new color combinations. The most prominent enhancement is the BMW M mesh kidney grille in high-gloss black which is already familiar from a number of other BMW models. The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition features exclusive inserts in the bumper trim, prominent cladding on the side skirts and door and the wheel arch trim in a new signature color Frozen Black-Brown.