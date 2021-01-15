TEST DRIVE: 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid – The World Is Changing

A hybrid Porsche? What’s next? An electric one? Those might’ve been valid questions 10 years ago, but the world has changed rather drastically in the meantime and, today, such an approach isn’t just recommended, it’s actually imperative if you want to keep selling cars.
Of course, some brands warrant a lot more attention than others when it comes to electrifying their cars and when your name is Porsche, it’s easy to upset a lot of people and ruffle some feathers whenever you mention anything else than an ‘air cooled’ engine. Those days are long gone though and after making most of their line-up turbocharged (which used to be an exception), the Stuttgart-based manufacturer is moving on and starting to infuse more and more electrons into its most recent offerings.
The Panamera range is no exception and what started initially as an exercise is now one of the best-selling models from Porsche today. It’s not only available with a wide variety of engines, the Panamera also has two body styles on sale today, with the Sport Turismo aiming at a completely new demographic. Sales have been encouraging so far for the ‘wagon’ Panamera but will the same be said about the first plug-in hybrid versions?
I’m willing to risk a Benjamin on ‘Yes’. Like in the case of many brands today, people are no longer buying the character or performance of a car, but rather the badge on it. You can make the Panamera completely electric and it will sell like hot cakes. As long as the company knows its customers, there’s nothing they can’t do with a certain product.