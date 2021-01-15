TEST DRIVE: 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid – The World Is Changing

The changes are virtually non-existent inside the cabin. Nothing changed apart from the introduction of a few more color choices, new materials for the upholstery and trims. There are hardware changes though, the infotainment system being upgraded with better processors. Yet, you’ll be hard pressed to notice the differences, as the pre-facelift model’s system was already very good. That’s the thing with the German automakers: they always strive for more, even though nobody explicitly asked for improvements.

Therefore, the design looks up to date and is dominated by a huge screen in the dashboard, as well as a lot of shiny surfaces that include touch-sensitive areas that have replaced the countless buttons of the first-generation model. It’s all very ergonomic, easy to use and intuitive. I love the fact that the instrument cluster still has an old-school, analogue rev counter right in the middle, combined with screens on both sides. It’s a great way of mixing in the old with the new, keeping in touch with your DNA and history. Even the fonts used for the screens left and right is staying true to the older Porsche models and that shows incredible attention to details.

The materials and the fit and finish are also top notch. Our tester was fitted with wood trims. Not my first choice. But that’s very subjective and I do have a problem with all wooden trims in cars. One exception does pop to mind, but then again wood in a Rolls-Royce is a whole different thing. As for the one used in this car, I felt like the high-tech feeling of this hybrid Panamera doesn’t really warrant a wooden set of trims inside. A brushed aluminum finish would’ve been better in my book. Nevertheless, if you are a fan of wood trims, you should know that they felt good, solid to the touch.

A Roomy Interior

Sit in the back and you’ll be surprised of how much room you actually have. Sure, fitting five people in the back is still not recommended, and the car is actually defined as a strict four-seater, but I found that there’s enough room for three adults, if the one in the middle doesn’t mind sitting at a bit of an odd angle. Fit four adults in the Panamera and unless they are over 6-feet tall, they’d be perfectly fine for longer trips.

All this talk about practicality might give you the wrong idea though. Fret not, this is still a Porsche in every sense of the word and when you get behind the wheel, you feel it as soon as you set off. That might be a difference experience than what you’re used to. The plug-in hybrid models in Porsche’s range are here to give us tax breaks, cut CO2 emissions and also enhance acceleration. While all of those sound good, they are also a bit heavier than their non-hybrid counterparts. Luckily, we’re treated with so much power and torque, it’s not really an issue for most people. So what hides under the hood of the Panamera 4S e-Hybrid model then?

Staying True To The V6 Engine