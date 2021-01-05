The COVID-19 pandemic took a hit on BMW USA’s sales in 2020. The North American branch of the Bavarian brand reported 278,732 units sold compared to the 338,003 vehicles sold in 2019. That’s a decrease of 17.5 percent. In the fourth quarter of 2020, BMW brand sales totaled 98,750 vehicles, only a 2.0% decrease from the 100,797 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The MINI brand sales haven’t fared any better. There were a total of 8,549 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.6% vs the 8,864 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, MINI brand sales decreased 22.4% on total sales of 28,138 compared to the 36,272 vehicles sold in 2019. A BMW press release highlights the significant improvement in the second half of the year when the sales network reopened, production restarted, and inventory levels improved.

“There is no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year for automotive sales, but we have found that these challenges were due more to the circumstances, rather than consumer demand,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We owe our dealers and regional teams a lot of credit for their flexibility and dedication while adapting to the situation. With their support we felt very confident throughout the second half of the year as consumer deliveries grew quickly — even exceeding own expectations.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 2020

Q4

2020 Q4 2019** % TOT

2020 TOT

2019** % BMW passenger cars 43,746 50,627 -13.6% 132,580 177,784 -25.4% BMW light trucks 55,004 50,170 +9.6% 146,152 160,219 -8.8% TOTAL BMW 98,750 100,797 -2.0% 278,732 338,003 -17.5 TOTAL MINI 8,549 8,864 -3.6% 28,138 36,372 -22.4%

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 25,811 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 20.5% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 108,593 vehicles, a decrease of 9.3% from the 119,682 vehicles sold in 2019.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 52,573 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.9% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 214,155, a decrease of 15.5% from the 253,456 vehicles sold in 2019.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales were 2,175 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.2% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales were 9,488, a decrease of 25% from the 12,648 vehicles sold in 2019.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sales were 5,310 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 22.6% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, Total MINI Pre-Owned sales were 22,426, a decrease of 24.6% from the 29,761 vehicles sold in 2019.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 2020