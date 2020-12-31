The second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is likely the least exciting of all upcoming BMWs. While it’s an objectively good car; being comfortable, spacious and affordable; the current 2 Series AT doesn’t exactly ignite the fires of the enthusiast fanbase. However, the Bavarians might want to add a bit of a spark to the upcoming second-gen car with a potential M Performance model.

In this new spy video, we get to see a BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the next-gen model, doing some camouflaged testing. That’s nothing new, we’ve already seen several spy photos and videos of the BMW’s upcoming minivan. However, this specific car seems a bit different than the others in that it has a much fruitier exhaust note than we were expecting.

Listen to the exhaust in this video and you’ll notice something slightly out of character for the typically quiet and reserved 2 Series Active Tourer. It sounds like the same 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in the BMW M235i Gran Coupe and M135i hatchback. There’s a subtle burble at idle and low rpm, with a surprisingly loud growl as the rpms rise. It isn’t the most exciting of noises but the same can be said about the two aforementioned M Performance cars.

So is BMW going to actually make an M Performance version of the 2 Series Active Tourer or are we losing our minds a bit? Admittedly, it actually sort of make sense for BMW to make such a thing, from a business standpoint. It would cost very little to do so, as the engine, transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system all fit perfectly in that chassis and only minor tuning would be needed to make it match up well to the weight and size of the car. Also, it would likely sell very well to typical 2AT customers, who will likely find its added looks and slightly more enthusiastic performance endearing. Also, BMW would almost certainly charge a pretty penny for it, creating a rather healthy profit margin.

Is such a thing really in the works? We don’t know. Even our close insider knowledge doesn’t tell us anything about a potential BMW M235i Active Tourer (or whatever it might be named). However, our eyes and ears are telling us that the car we’re seeing in this video has an M Performance engine under its hood.