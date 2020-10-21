October 2020 heralds the advent of the all-new, redesigned 4 Series Coupe on the British market. The spectacular BMW mid-class 2-door model impresses with the wide range of powertrains and state-of-the-art equipment.

UK clients will get the G22 4 Series exclusively in the M Sport trim line. The entry-level 420i version starts at £39,870 with all taxes included. For the high-end M440i xDrive model, customers will have to spend an extra 14,000 pounds: OTR £53,875 is the price communicated by the BMW UK branch.

Beginning with March 2021, the lineup will be extended with additional diesel variants, with pricing to be communicated in spring next year. The 430d xDrive M Sport Coupe will be powered with an exclusive MHEV 6-cylinder diesel unit now rated at 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp). The M Performance range will be further completed with the addition of the M440d xDrive, as well powered by a mild-hybrid I6 diesel engine, developing 250 kW / 340 PS (335 hp).

Until the new M4 Coupe (G82) arrives in the kingdom island, the new M440i xDrive will be the most powerful model in the G22 4 Series lineup. The petrol-fed B58 6-cylinder engine pumps out a massive 374 PS (368 hp), with the torque and power being sent to all 4 wheels via the xDrive system. Like the high-end diesel powerplants, the unit on the M440i is also fitted with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which alongside the BMW TwinPower Turbo and EfficientDynamics measures decisively improve the engine functioning and efficiency.

Another highlight of the new 4 Series Coupe in the UK is the special M Sport Pro Edition model, which combines the powerful looks of the popular M Sport trim with some specific equipment. The new M Sport Pro Edition models will be offered exclusively with BMW Individual metallic paintworks: Tanzanite Blue II, Dravite Grey and Aventurine Red II.

The M Sport Pro variants are also visually distinguished thanks to the BMW Individual Shadowline headlights and extended exterior ornaments. The exterior mirrors and discrete, boot-mounted rear spoiler are finished in high gloss black. Also on the list of equipment are the M Sport brakes and M seat belts.

The new 4 Series Coupe M Sport Pro Edition is offered with the same Vernasca leather upholsteries as the standard M Sport model. In terms of dashboard ornaments, the Pro variant can be specced with either the BMW Individual Piano Black trim or the BMW Individual Aluminum mesh effect trim.

The list of optional specification packages starts with the low-end Comfort Pack at £990 and ends up with the all-rounding, high-end Technology Plus Pack at £3,650. The latter comprises the Driving Assistant Professional, the Parking Assistant Plus, BMW Drive Recorder, Wi-Fi functionality, Harman/Kardon loudspeaker system, Bluetooth with wireless charging, BMW Gesture Control and Head Up Display.

At the media event held recently, BMW prepared a special M440i xDrive Coupe model, finished in the deep Tanzanite Blue II metallic color and featuring the extended shiny black BMW Individual exterior adornments. The Adaptive LED headlights came in the Shadowline appearance, while on the inside the Vernasca Black leather covering the M seats teamed up brilliantly with the Aluminum mesh-effect trim on the dashboard.

Let’s take a closer look at the G22 M440i on UK soil in the following gallery.