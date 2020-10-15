BMW’s first-ever production electric is still on sale, despite getting quite old now. Typically, the Bavarians have a hard six-year model cycle but the i3 is going on seven years now. While 2014 seems like it was yesterday for some of us (I genuinely feel old thinking about how recent 2014 feels), it’s a lifetime ago in the car world. So the BMW i3 is actually one of the older cars on the market at the moment and, according to Top Gear, one of the best old cars.

Since being on sale, the BMW i3 has been updated a few times, with several battery upgrades. So it’s not exactly as it was when it first went on sale. However, the gist of the i3 is the same and it’s still quite a good car.

Admittedly, even the highest-range i3 isn’t really competitive in the EV market anymore. In fact, it was dated before it debuted. However, as a car, the BMW i3 is still great to drive and it does make for a great city car. Our own Horatiu is on his third i3, living in Chicago, and loves it.

One of the best parts of the i3 is its construction. The construction of a car typically doesn’t generate excitement but the i3’s should, as it’s the only car on sale with a carbon fiber tub under $100,000. Its carbon fiber passenger cell makes the i3 extremely unique but it also makes the i3 extremely light and nimble. Combine that low curb weight with its rear-wheel drive and the i3 becomes a hilarious little thing to drive. Especially considering the instantaneous torque shove of its rear-mounted electric motor. The i3 is slow to 60 mph but it’s damn quick to 30 mph and it’s shockingly fun because of it.

The BMW i3 isn’t and old car in the grand scheme of things but it is among the older cars on sale at the moment. Among those grey-beards, the BMW i3 is among the best.

[Source: Top Gear]