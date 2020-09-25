What separated the DS Techeetah team from all the others? One unique thing about Formula E is its Qualifying format, where the drivers leading the championship are disadvantaged by having to head out first for group stage qualifying. This means that drivers entering each race in the Top 6 of the drivers’ championship standings often qualify lower than their true pace would indicate.

This was undoubtedly something that caught the BMW Andretti drivers out, as we can see when they qualified 18th and 20th for Mexico City from Group 1. But it was the same for all the other drivers and teams — even the Techeetah team struggled in Qualifying early on in the season.

As a result, a large part of Formula E is making one’s way up the grid safely and swiftly. As such, and I quote myself from an earlier article, “Managing a race from the front requires a vastly different skill set and mindset compared to slashing through the field from the rear end of the grid, and both are invaluable skills that a Formula E champion must master.”

Sims and Guenther claimed their three victories this season starting from the front row of the grid — fantastic achievements in and of themselves. But a true championship contender must also be able to salvage strong results when starting from further down the grid, and this was something that somewhat eluded the BMW Andretti team.

In comparison, da Costa from Techeetah was able to finish second in both Santiago and Mexico City despite qualifying 10th for both races. After that, the Techeetah car became monstrously good at qualifying so that was no longer an issue for them. But the overall feeling was that when a Techeetah car started further down the grid, it would be towards the front end in the latter stages of the race. The same could not always be confidently said about any other team, BMW Andretti included.

BMW Andretti had a strong package, no doubt, especially for the first half of the season. But what it really excelled at, according to multiple commentators and analysts, was energy efficiency. It was not necessarily the fastest car over a single lap, and may not have been the best at getting the tires into the operating temperature window.

But the energy efficiency of the BMW iFE.20 allowed its drivers to maintain a good blend of speed and energy conservation, which was especially useful when controlling the race from the front. However, that was not particularly useful when going for a one-lap maximum speed lap, resulting in inconsistent Qualifying performances. I feel that this was the reason behind the BMW Andretti team’s oscillations in form, and why they could be so dominant one week and nowhere the next.

Now we move on to the race pace of the iFE.20. There are three main points I would like to touch on here. The first matter I would like to clarify is the dual meaning of the term “race pace.” Race pace out at the front of the race versus race pace in the midfield pack are two very different concepts.

The reason for this is that running at the front of the pack protects you from a lot of action that would otherwise happen if you were in the midfield. As such, having good race pace at the front of the pack is mostly about speed, consistency, and energy conservation, while good race pace in the midfield is also heavily reliant on Attack Mode strategizing, overtaking, and defending. As a driver in the midfield, there are so many factors to worry about, and quick