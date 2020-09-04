CoVID-19 makes another victim as the Los Angeles Auto Show has been officially moved from November this year to May 2021 due to the current adverse context affected by the widespread pandemic.

If you were having plans on visiting the well-known automotive salon in the City of Angels, this news should come as no surprise. The Los Angeles Auto Show is cancelled for 2020, with this year’s edition programmed to take place May 21 – 31, 2021, according to an official statement issued by the organizers.

Lisa Kaz, the CEO of the LA Auto Show organizer, commented on the new program: “We are appreciative for the continued support from the LA Convention Center, the City of Los Angeles and all of our automotive partners. Memorial Day Weekend is a fantastic time for enhanced outdoor activations and product debuts. The LA weather creates exciting new opportunities for a spring show.”

David Ellis, the president of the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association, also acknowledged the rescheduling and praised the opportunity of the move in providing the needed momentum for local dealerships.

He added: “We are extremely excited for the May dates of the LA Auto Show The Memorial Day Holiday is always an important time for our dealerships. We eagerly anticipate the excitement the show creates amongst consumers, who look forward to experiencing the newest vehicles live and in-person.”

In the same announcement it is mentioned that the press days for next year’s LAAS are scheduled for May 19 – 20. With this rescheduling of the program, the Los Angeles motor show will now slot between the NYIAS (April 2 – 11, 2021) and Detroit Auto Show (June 19 – 26, 2021).

Even though the North American triade could sound attractive, it is doubtful that most of the major automotive constructors will be present at each of three events in the series, also given the series of decisions to skip the initially planned automotive shows for this year.

We’re yet to learn if the BMW Group is planning to participate in at least one of the NA venues due for 2021, but given this year’s draught amid the CoVID-19 outbreak, it is possible that the Bavarians will tick at least one motor show.

So, save the provisional dates for 2021 LAAS:

May 19 – 20, 2021 for press days

May 21 – 31, 2021 for public days

Los Angeles Convention Center

Hopefully, there won’t be another rescheduling of the show, even though the future development of the pandemic remains unfavorable and could again jeopardize plans.