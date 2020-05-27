M Performance Parts for The New BMW 6 Series GT

BMW premieres the M Performance Parts program for the new and refreshed 6 Series Gran Turismo (G32 LCI). While for the pre-LCI 6 Series GT no M Performance Parts were developed, the new G32 facelift series now introduces a host of exquisite aerodynamic and chassis-tweaking components, specifically developed and bearing the essential BMW motor sport DNA.

If the M Sport 6 Series GT is not aggressive or visually dynamic enough, the M Performance Parts program available now for the revised G32 generation is guaranteed to deliver the desired result.

Like for the new 5 Series (G30/G31 LCI), the new 6 Series Gran Turismo will receive a powerfully sporty aura, thanks to the technically effective motorsport parts, which are set to render the car a striking identity both outside and inside.

The list of M Performance Parts purposely engineered for the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo includes two all-new types of alloys with a crystal-clear finish and racing-inspired styling:

21-inch M Performance forged wheel Double-spoke 650 M Bicolor (Jet Black, gloss milled), summer complete wheel set

21-inch M Performance forged wheel Double-spoke 650 M Black gloss, summer complete wheel set

Furthermore, the new 6 Series GT can also be enhanced with specific retrofitted components and ornaments such as:

M Performance Exterior mirror cap in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Side decals in Frozen Black

M Performance Tailpipe finishers in carbon fibre

M Performance Fuel filler cap cover in carbon fibre

As to increase braking performance and dynamics, the G32 LCI can also be optionally equipped with the special M Performance 19-inch brake system.

Inside the new 6 Series GT, the motorsport DNA will be ever present thanks to the following items:

M Performance Steering wheel

M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/Alcantara

M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/leather

M Performance Shift paddles in carbon fibre

M Performance Floor mats

M Performance Logos for LED door projectors

M Performance Key case in Alcantara/carbon fibre

For storing the M Performance summer wheels and tires over the winter period, special M Performance Tire bags can also be ordered for the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.