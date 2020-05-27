M Performance Parts for The New BMW 6 Series GT

BMW premieres the M Performance Parts program for the new and refreshed 6 Series Gran Turismo (G32 LCI). While for the pre-LCI 6 Series GT no M Performance Parts were developed, the new G32 facelift series now introduces a host of exquisite aerodynamic and chassis-tweaking components, specifically developed and bearing the essential BMW motor sport DNA.
If the M Sport 6 Series GT is not aggressive or visually dynamic enough, the M Performance Parts program available now for the revised G32 generation is guaranteed to deliver the desired result.
Like for the new 5 Series (G30/G31 LCI), the new 6 Series Gran Turismo will receive a powerfully sporty aura, thanks to the technically effective motorsport parts, which are set to render the car a striking identity both outside and inside.
The list of M Performance Parts purposely engineered for the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo includes two all-new types of alloys with a crystal-clear finish and racing-inspired styling:
- 21-inch M Performance forged wheel Double-spoke 650 M Bicolor (Jet Black, gloss milled), summer complete wheel set
- 21-inch M Performance forged wheel Double-spoke 650 M Black gloss, summer complete wheel set
Furthermore, the new 6 Series GT can also be enhanced with specific retrofitted components and ornaments such as:
- M Performance Exterior mirror cap in carbon fibre left/right
- M Performance Side decals in Frozen Black
- M Performance Tailpipe finishers in carbon fibre
- M Performance Fuel filler cap cover in carbon fibre
As to increase braking performance and dynamics, the G32 LCI can also be optionally equipped with the special M Performance 19-inch brake system.
Inside the new 6 Series GT, the motorsport DNA will be ever present thanks to the following items:
- M Performance Steering wheel
- M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/Alcantara
- M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/leather
- M Performance Shift paddles in carbon fibre
- M Performance Floor mats
- M Performance Logos for LED door projectors
- M Performance Key case in Alcantara/carbon fibre
For storing the M Performance summer wheels and tires over the winter period, special M Performance Tire bags can also be ordered for the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.