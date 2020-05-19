ALPINA XB7 – Download Your Wallpapers Today!

The ALPINA XB7 coverage continues here with the first set of wallpapers. Courtesy of ALPINA, we can now share with you the XB7 in all its glory. The wallpapers below give us a closer look at the beautiful design of the ALPINA XB7, the first seven-seater luxury SUV from Buchloe.

The new ALPINA XB7 joins the 7 Series-based ALPINA B7, and will sit at the top of the X7 lineup. And it’s the closest thing you can get to a BMW X7M.

Compared to the “standard” V8 TwinTurbo, BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 has been cranked up by ALPINA to 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The result is an impressive increase over the top X7 model – the X7 M50i which comes in at 523 hp and 553 lb-ft.

The extra power takes the ALPINA XB7 from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph. That’s just as fast as an M4 Coupe. The quarter-mile comes in at 12.6 seconds while carrying up to seven people and 5,860 pounds of curb weight.

ALPINA has made unique changes to the N63 V8 engine. The cooling system features two additional external water coolers, an enlarged transmission oil cooler, and a low-temperature cooling system. An ALPINA sport exhaust system with active flaps gives a unique sound to the XB7.

The ALPINA XB7 also gets a revised eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox, which has been tuned for both faster responses and smoother shifts. That gearbox is still paired with an xDrive all-wheel drive system but one that’s also been tuned by ALPINA and features an electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential.

Furthermore, ALPINA has improved the BMW X7’s air suspension for better handling. It will drop itself up to 1.6 inches depending on speed and performance mode which should help at high speeds.

The ALPINA XB7 goes up in the segment with the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus. Especially when it comes to performance and luxury. Yet, it’s still a bargain compared to the two exotic SUVs.

In the U.S., the ALPINA XB7 is priced at $142,295 (including destination), compared to the Bentley Bentayga Speed which starts at $200,000.